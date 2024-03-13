Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 13, 2024 / 2:30 AM

Justice Department finds Utah prison discriminated against transgender inmate

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department on Tuesday has ordered the Utah Department of Corrections to implement several changes after it was found to have discriminated against a transgender inmate. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Justice Department on Tuesday has ordered the Utah Department of Corrections to implement several changes after it was found to have discriminated against a transgender inmate. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- The Utah Department of Corrections repeatedly discriminated against a transgender inmate on the basis of her gender dysphoria disability, resulting in the woman performing dangerous surgery upon herself, federal prosecutors said.

The Justice Department has been investigating the Utah prison system after receiving a complaint from a transgender inmate who accused the state of denying her equal access to healthcare services.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the department released the results of its probe, finding that the state had failed to provide the inmate with equal access to healthcare services and to make reasonable modifications to its policies to avoid discrimination based on her gender dysphoria.

The state's failure, it said, had "severe consequences." It found the inmate's gender dysphoria worsened during her incarceration and after about 22 months under the state's care she performed self-surgery and removed her own testicles.

Advertisement

"All people with disabilities including those who are incarcerated are protected by the ADA and are entitled to reasonable modifications and equal access to medical care, and that basic right extends to those with gender dysphoria," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

"The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring that jails and prisons throughout the country do not discriminate against people with disabilities, and that right includes people with gender dysphoria."

The Justice Department has ordered the state to comply with six remedial measures, including offering the wronged inmate compensatory damages.

Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Reed told local media in a statement that they "fundamentally disagree" with the investigators on key issues mentioned in the report, though he did not specify what their disagreements were nor if they intend to fulfill the Justice Department's orders.

"We have been working to address this complex issue, and were blindsided by today's public announcement from the Department of Justice," he said. "We have also taken steps on our own, and as a state, to address the needs of inmates while maintaining the highest safety standards."

Gender dysphoria is considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning no person held in a prison diagnosed with the condition can be excluded from healthcare and other services.

Advertisement

The inmate in question entered Utah custody in 2021 after years of experiencing symptoms of gender dysphoria. The Justice Department said the sate imposed "unnecessary barriers" to her receiving treatment for her gender dysphoria.

According to the department's report, it took the state nine months to diagnose her with gender dysphoria and another six months to provide her hormone therapy due to the state's "biased and prolong approval process."

"When UDOC finally allowed complainant to start medical treatment, her UDOC physician ... tried to talk her out of pursuing the hormone therapy that she had been seeking for 15 months," it said.

When her physician finally initiated therapy, the Justice Department said they failed to take "basic steps to ensure that it was provided safely and effectively."

The department also found that she was denied what it called "reasonable modifications to its policies." The inmate had requested female prison-issued clothing, the ability to purchase gender-affirming clothing and makeup available at the commissary, be assigned female housing and that she not be subjected to cross-gender pat searches.

"When those requests were ignored or rejected, she filed grievances and appeals. These, too, were ignored or rejected," the Justice Department report said.

The inmate performed surgery on herself in May, it said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mass. man sentenced for threatening to blow up Arizona secretary of state
March 13 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to threatening to blow up the Arizona secretary of state in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building has been sentenced to jail, according to prosecutors.
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden, Trump clinch nominations for presidential election rematch
March 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden officially clinched their respective presidential nominations, with wins in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington on Tuesday night.
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee soccer coach indicted for allegedly drugging, raping boys
March 12 (UPI) -- A former Tennessee soccer coach has been indicted by a grand jury on 31 sex-related charges for allegedly drugging and raping boys who played on his team.
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Four U.S. Army ships deploy for mission to construct humanitarian pier in Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Tuesday deployed four Army vessels and their crews to Gaza where they will build a temporary port for the delivery of humanitarian aid, U.S. military officials said
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance
March 12 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old University of Missouri student allegedly went missing sometime Friday in Tennessee and his family is seeking out answers, according to officials.
Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania house explosion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania house explosion
March 12 (UPI) -- A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday after a house exploded in Pennsylvania. Officials in Allegheny County said they found the house "completely leveled" in a remote area near Pittsburgh.
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
March 12 (UPI) -- A $50 million outreach campaign launched Tuesday by a Republican political action committee aims to reach people in key swing states to showcase GOP voters who won't again vote for former President Donald Trump.
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
March 12 (UPI) -- A judge in New Hampshire declared 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery -- who has been missing for more than four years -- legally dead Tuesday, clearing the way for the girl's biological mother to pursue wrongful death claims.
Ghislaine Maxwell tries to have 20-year sex trafficking conviction thrown out
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell tries to have 20-year sex trafficking conviction thrown out
March 12 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday asked a federal judge to reverse her 20-year jail sentence for aiding the late Jeffrey Epstein in grooming underage girls.
Uvalde police chief resigns after Robb Elementary shooting report clears officers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Uvalde police chief resigns after Robb Elementary shooting report clears officers
March 12 (UPI) -- The police chief of Uvalde, Texas, Daniel Rodriguez, who was out of state during the mass shooting nearly two years ago at Robb Elementary School, announced Tuesday he will resign his position next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Republican group to spend $50 million in 6 swing states to defeat Trump
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for $1B in upcoming drawings
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for $1B in upcoming drawings
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
Missing N.H. 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead
Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes in Belgorod, killing 15
Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes in Belgorod, killing 15
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement