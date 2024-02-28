Trending
Feb. 28, 2024 / 4:24 AM

Appeals court lets Indiana's ban on gender-affirming care for minors take effect

By Darryl Coote
A federal appeals court has allowed India to enforce a ban on minors receiving gender-affirming care. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A federal appeals court has allowed India to enforce a ban on minors receiving gender-affirming care. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has allowed Indiana to enforce a controversial ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors.

The law, Senate Bill 480, was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, nearly a year ago, prohibiting doctors from performing transition procedures on a minor or aiding or abetting another medical professional from doing likewise under threat of civil action.

The ban was to go into effect July 1, but a lower court placed an injunction on the law a month prior, allowing minors access to gender-affirming medicine amid litigation.

On Tuesday, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals lifted that stay, permitting the ban to be enforced.

The ruling was made after the court heard oral arguments on Feb. 16. The three-judge panel said its decision would be released later.

"This ruling is beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development for thousands of transgender youth, their doctors and their families," said the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which brought the original lawsuit against the ban.

"As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Indiana to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated and Indiana is made a safer place to raise every family."

The ruling comes amid a Republican effort to restrict and ban gender-affirming care nationwide, despite every major American medical association supporting this type of treatment, including for minors.

At least 23 states have so far enacted bans or restrictions on minors receiving gender-affirming medicine, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita celebrated the court's decision Tuesday, describing S.B. 480 as a "common state law."

"We are proud to win this fight against the radicals who continue pushing this horrific practice on our children for ideological and financial reasons," he said on X.

According to the University of California, Los Angeles' Williams Institute, there are an estimated 4,100 minors between the ages of 13 and 17 who identify as transgender in Indiana, representing less than 1% of the state's population.

Latest Headlines

Wildfires across the Texas Panhandle force residents to evacuate, seek shelter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wildfires across the Texas Panhandle force residents to evacuate, seek shelter
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Officials have ordered nearly 5,000 residents in the Panhandle cities of Canadian, Fritch and Glazier to shelter in place Tuesday as four separate wildfires engulfed the region, burning more than 280,000 acres.
Indiana man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Michigan election worker
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indiana man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Michigan election worker
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a Michigan election worker in the days following the 2020 election.
Kamala Harris announces plans to boost voting access
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces plans to boost voting access
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans Tuesday to boost voting access as she met with voting rights leaders at the White House.
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday blacklisted the owner and operator of a crude oil tanker that is en route to offload more than $100 million in Iranian goods in China.
U.S., Britain unveil new Houthi-targeted sanctions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Britain unveil new Houthi-targeted sanctions
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain on Tuesday unveiled sanctions targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia over its attacks on their military ships as well as commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Michigan primary: Biden wins despite protest vote; Trump defeats Nikki Haley
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Michigan primary: Biden wins despite protest vote; Trump defeats Nikki Haley
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are one step closer to a November rematch after winning the Michigan primaries on Tuesday.
Escaped convicted inmate detained in New Orleans hotel room
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Escaped convicted inmate detained in New Orleans hotel room
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A convicted felon and murder suspect, who escaped Louisiana law enforcement custody by pepper spraying and then stealing the cruiser of his deputy escort during a hospital visit earlier this week, has been apprehended.
Underdog Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley drops out, endorses Trump
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Underdog Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley drops out, endorses Trump
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Texas pastor and long-shot Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley ended his race for the White House and endorsed his political party's favored candidate, former President Donald Trump.
National Guard grounds all Apache helicopters for safety review amid 2 recent deaths
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
National Guard grounds all Apache helicopters for safety review amid 2 recent deaths
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. National Guard said Tuesday that they have ordered an "aviation safety stand down" of all its Army National Guard helicopters for a safety review after two recent crashes that left two soldiers dead.
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tennessee House passes bill banning pride flags in public schools
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Tennessee's state House has voted along party lines to ban partisan or ideological flags in a GOP-led measure targeting pride flags in public school classrooms.
