U.S. News
March 13, 2024 / 3:55 PM

ICE agents begin wearing body cameras in 5 cities

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement announced Wednesday that ICE agents in five cities will begin wearing body cameras. Agents in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo and Detroit will be the first cities to deploy the ICE cameras. Photo by Erica Knight courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
March 13 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in five U.S. cities started wearing body cameras Wednesday as required by an executive order from President Joe Biden.

ICE agents in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo and Detroit are wearing the cameras in the first phase of deployment for the devices.

The cameras are initially being worn by Homeland Security Investigations officers and Enforcement and Removal Operations agents.

ICE Deputy Director Patrick J. Lechleitner said in a statement, "Public trust is dependent on transparency, and our ability to effectively conduct our mission is dependent on public trust. The deployment of body-worn cameras to our officers and agents assists in building that public trust through transparency and accountability. It is an essential element in our public safety and national security mission."

During this first phase of body cam deployment, ICE said the cameras will be distributed and specific training will be provided to HSI and ERO personnel in the five cities.

There are restrictions on how the body cameras are to be used. One is that they won't be used for the sole purpose of recording people engaged in First Amendment activities.

Eventually, the Axon cameras will be worn by ICE agents throughout the country but not all will get them right away. Resources are being secured to buy them for all agents.

The first deployment will include 1,600 cameras.

In the Wednesday statement, ICE said, "Requiring our law enforcement personnel to use body-worn cameras is an important step in modernizing ICE operations while building trust and confidence in our dedicated law enforcement professionals."

The use of body cameras will be required for "all aspects of pre-planned ICE enforcement activities that are conducted by ICE personnel to further ICE's mission, excluding certain investigative activities."

