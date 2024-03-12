Airbnb bans indoor security cameras worldwide

The Airbnb announced Monday that it is banning the use of indoor security cameras, effective April 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Airbnb has announced it is banning the use of indoor security cameras in its listed units worldwide. The short-term rental platform announced the ban on Monday, stating it is part of efforts to simplify its security camera policy in order to prioritize privacy.

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of community policy and partnerships, said in a statement.

"These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community."

Airbnb has allowed indoor security cameras in common areas of units, as long as owners indicated their presence on listing pages. The updated rule is expected to impact few listings on the Airbnb platform as most do not report having a security camera, it said.

The revised policy also includes additional rules on the use of outdoor security cameras, including the requirement that hosts disclose the presence and location of any outdoor cameras and other similar devices, such as doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors.



"These cameras will also be prohibited from monitoring indoor spaces of a listing and are not allowed in certain outdoor areas where there's a greater expectation of privacy, like an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna," Airbnb said.

"Hosts are also required to disclose the presence of noise decibel monitors, which assess decibel level only and do not record or transmit sounds or conversations and are only allowed in common spaces of listings."

The revised policy is to take effect April 30, giving hosts time to come into compliance, it said.

Users of Airbnb have for years reported finding hidden cameras in rental units, and though the new policy does not specifically address this issue, the company said reported violations of cameras being found in accommodations after the policy takes effect will be investigated "and action we take can include listing or account removal."