Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 27 (UPI) -- A life-sized version of Barbie's classic DreamHouse is being listed for overnight stays ahead of the release of the Barbie movie.

The Malibu DreamHouse, located in Malibu, Calif., is listed on Airbnb for two one-night stays for up to two guests July 21 and July 22.

Advertisement

The listing, written by "Ken," describes the house as a "life-size toy pink mansion."

"Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night," the listing reads.

Guests will get to take home a pair of yellow and pink skates and a surfboard.

The house boasts amenities including an outdoor disco dance floor, a swimming pool and a wardrobe full of Barbie and Ken-style outfits.

The house was previously listed on Airbnb in 2019, but this time around it was given a makeover with even more pink paint in honor of the upcoming film.

Booking is available starting July 17. Barbie arrives in theaters July 21.