Odd News
June 27, 2023 / 12:39 PM

Barbie's extremely pink 'DreamHouse' listed for overnight stays

By Ben Hooper
June 27 (UPI) -- A life-sized version of Barbie's classic DreamHouse is being listed for overnight stays ahead of the release of the Barbie movie.

The Malibu DreamHouse, located in Malibu, Calif., is listed on Airbnb for two one-night stays for up to two guests July 21 and July 22.

The listing, written by "Ken," describes the house as a "life-size toy pink mansion."

"Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night," the listing reads.

Guests will get to take home a pair of yellow and pink skates and a surfboard.

The house boasts amenities including an outdoor disco dance floor, a swimming pool and a wardrobe full of Barbie and Ken-style outfits.

The house was previously listed on Airbnb in 2019, but this time around it was given a makeover with even more pink paint in honor of the upcoming film.

Booking is available starting July 17. Barbie arrives in theaters July 21.

Escaped bull runs into steakhouse in Pakistan
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man ends up as sole passenger on flight after 18-hour delay
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Ring lost on New Jersey beach found 51 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Irish town gathers over 1,100 Dolly Parton impersonators for record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cherry picking event called off when 'cheeky' birds steal all the fruit
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese crested Scooter dubbed World's Ugliest Dog in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hyena swims backstroke
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man runs 100 meters in 12.82 seconds while wearing high heels
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in her pool
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Drag Race' superfan identifies 47 queens in 1 minute for world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
