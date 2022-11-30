Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Airbnb unveils new service that allows tenants to sublease apartments for cash

By A.L. Lee

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Airbnb has unveiled a new service on its platform that will allow renters in the United States to earn extra cash by hosting part-time guests in their apartments.

The popular short-term rental broker announced in a blog post that it has already formed a partnership with nearly a dozen property management companies and secured the service in 175 apartment buildings in about 25 cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Advertisement

The listings are being featured on a new page on the Airbnb website called "Airbnb-friendly buildings" -- where tenants have the freedom to sublease space in their apartments.

The company noted that its expansion into subleasing could potentially help millions of middle-class Americans who have been struggling all year due to surging inflation and rising utility costs.

RELATED Airbnb makes temporary party house ban permanent

"As the cost of living continues to rise, renters can use the extra income earned by hosting part-time on Airbnb to contribute to their rent, save for a home, or pay for other living expenses," Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk said.

Rental hosting is not yet being offered in every state as landlords typically frown on such arrangements; plus there are laws that restrict short-term rentals in many major cities, including New York City and Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Still, several U.S. property giants have signed on to the potentially lucrative deal, including Equity Residential, and Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, two of the biggest heavyweights in the industry.

RELATED U.S. mortgage applications rise 2.2%, but still down compared to a year ago

Landlords stand to gain as much as 20% of total booking revenues, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In many cases, property management companies have restructured leasing agreements to add restrictions on how many nights per month an apartment can be sublet.

Under the arrangement, management companies will maintain control over exactly which apartments are subleased, and will have the power to review apartment listings before they appear on the Airbnb website, and can reject listings that don't meet standards.

RELATED ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021

Renters, meanwhile, could earn a steady but variable income through the service, with the platform booking prospective tenants and offering a calculator to show how much money one could make per month.

During the slow-rollout of the service, some sub-renters have made about $100 a night on average after getting as much as $900 for nine nights of hosting per month, Airbnb said.

"It depends on the building, depends on the location, there are a lot of different assumptions," Blecharczyk explained.

The company said it began to recognize subleasing as a viable business after data showed single-room listings on the Airbnb platform surged by 31% in the third quarter as more and more renters turned to subleasing for extra income.

Advertisement

The timing of the move coincides with snowballing monthly rents that have drained household income for the past several years, and were still at least 10% higher than they were one year ago.

Latest Headlines

ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
ADP: 127,000 private jobs added in November; lowest since January 2021
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- New hires for November came in far below October levels of 239,000, payroll processor ADP reported.
Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit on the West Front Lawn Tuesday night during a holiday ceremony led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers from North Carolina, where the 78-foot-tall red spruce was grown.
Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept. seeks to appoint manager to oversee Jackson water system
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said its has reached an agreement with the city of Jackson and the Mississippi department of health to install an interim third party manager to oversee the capital city's water system.
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
South Dakota governor bans TikTok over ties to Chinese gov't
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has banned state employees and contractors from using social media platform TikTok on their electronic devises over fears the smartphone application could be used to collect user data.
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- South Carolina's supreme court ordered former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to testify before a Georgia grand jury on allegations that former President Donald Trump attempted to meddle in the 2020 election.
U.S. Senate passes bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Senate passes bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that protects the right to same-sex and interracial marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate 61-36.
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas woman pleads guilty to aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 24-year-old Texas woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiding in the coverup of the high-profile disappearance and murder of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen in the summer of 2020.
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 police officer killing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for 2005 police officer killing
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The State of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on Tuesday evening for killing a police officer as a 19-year-old in 2005.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Two Oath Keepers, including founding member and leader Steward Rhodes, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy for their actions on and leading up to the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Twitter abandons COVID-19 misinformation rules
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Twitter has updated its website saying it will no longer enforce COVID-19 misinformation under Elon Musk, as Twitter's new CEO continues to push his commitment to free speech.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Three men rescued from tanker's rudder after 11 days at sea
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
U.S. provides $53M for Ukraine energy grid as NATO presents united front
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Walmart shooting survivor sues company for ignoring warning signs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement