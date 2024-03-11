Advertisement
March 11, 2024 / 8:05 AM

Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee

By Karen Butler
The spotlight is on flat white coffee Monday.
The spotlight is on flat white coffee Monday. Image courtesy of Google Doodle

March 11 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the hot frothy beverage known as flat white coffee.

The animated artwork shows a cup, coffee pot, spoonful of espresso and beans.

The cup is empty at first, but as coffee and then steamed milk are added, a smiley face appears on the side of it.

The term "flat white" was added to the Oxford English Dictionary on this day in 2011 after originating in Australia and New Zealand in the 1980s.

The drink can be made with whole or plant-based milk.

"Being 'flatter' than a cappuccino or latte, flat whites are popular with coffee connoisseurs who are looking for less foam," according to Google's website.

"Often, baristas will show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with the pour, something that's a common sight in many cafes across Australia and New Zealand."

