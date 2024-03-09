Advertisement
March 9, 2024 / 4:55 PM

Daughter of ex-Indiana sheriff latest to be charged in alleged family corruption scheme

By Ehren Wynder
Kasey Noel, daughter of disgraced Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, is the third Noel family member to be charged in recent months. Jamey Noel was arrested in November and faces 25 felony counts, including theft and tax fraud. Photo courtesy Scott County Sheriff's Office
Kasey Noel, daughter of disgraced Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, is the third Noel family member to be charged in recent months. Jamey Noel was arrested in November and faces 25 felony counts, including theft and tax fraud. Photo courtesy Scott County Sheriff's Office

March 9 (UPI) -- The daughter of former Indiana Sheriff Jamey Noel has become the latest member of the former official's family to be arrested, charged or investigated in a wide-ranging probe of corruption in Clark County.

Kasey Noel, 27, was arrested Friday on suspicion that she misused funds from a local volunteer firefighters association for personal purchases. According court records obtained by local news outlets, Kasey Noel was charged with five counts of theft and four counts of tax evasion.

Investigators said they found more than $108,000 in charges made by Noel on the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association's credit cards between 2019 and 2023. They said the charges include personal expenses such as clothing, tanning, food, trips, alcohol, Netflix and Amazon purchases.

They also noted more than $295,000 in "personal" charges made by Kevin Wilkerson, who served on the board of the firefighters association from 2018 to 2023.

Kasey Noel worked as an administrative assistant for her father, who was arrested in November and faces 25 felony charges, including theft, ghost employment and tax fraud. He has pleaded not guilty.

Her mother, Misty Noel, was arrested last week and faces 10 felonies for theft and tax fraud. She also pleaded not guilty.

Police on Friday also filed a petition to reopen the estate of Jamey Noel's brother, William "Leon" Noel. They claimed Jamey and Kasey Noel pocketed more than $100,000 through the sales of his brother's property after his death in 2018.

According to documents, Jamey Noel was executor of his brother's estate, which included a bank account, a home another house.

Investigators said Kasey Noel bought Leon Noel's home in 2019 for $180,000, "significantly" less than what it was worth. Her father then gifted her $36,000 of equity in the home and did not pay that amount back to the estate.

Jamey Noel did write his brother's children two checks in 2019 for $36,000, but they bounced due to insufficient funds, according to court documents. Investigators said the children were unaware of these happenings until Noel was charged in November.

Kasey Noel is being held in Scott County jail without bond. She is due to appear in court Monday.

