VA launches financial aid website to help prevent veteran suicides

United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough speaks during a Senate committee hearing on the Department of Veteran's Affairs budget for fiscal year 2022. The VA on Friday said it launched a financial resources website for veterans. McDonough said financial issues are linked to increased suicide risk and increased risk of homelessness for veterans. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday announced a new website to help veterans manage financial stressors, with the overall goal of reducing veteran suicides. Developed by the the National Veterans Financial Resource Center, the website connects veterans to financial tools, information, videos, calculators and worksheets to help them meet their financial goals. Advertisement

"We know that financial issues are linked to increased suicide risk in veterans, as well as increased risk of homelessness," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. "With this new website, our mission is to empower every veteran to take advantage of financial tools and resources so they can earn more, save more and avoid financial distress that can lead to suicidal ideation."'

The website pools resources from over 25 government agencies, including the Department of Labor, Federal Trade Commission, National Park Service and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The website launch follows the VA's announcement on Wednesday of its participation in the 4+1 Commitment, designed to help military spouses achieve and retain employment while growing their careers.

"Military spouses are some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the public and private sector," VA Chief of Staff Kimberly Jackson had said. "By making these commitments, the VA will be better positioned to recruit and retain these public servants as we execute our nation's most sacred obligation: caring for veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors."

President Joe Biden in June signed an executive order to increase job opportunities for military families, who experience a 21% unemployment rate across the nation, according to White House officials.

In recent years, the VA has made several measures to expand support for veterans at risk of suicide, such as offering no-cost emergency suicide prevention care and launching the 988+1 veterans crisis line to more quickly connect veterans to qualified responders.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.