Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2024 / 6:51 PM

VA launches financial aid website to help prevent veteran suicides

By Ehren Wynder
United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough speaks during a Senate committee hearing on the Department of Veteran's Affairs budget for fiscal year 2022. The VA on Friday said it launched a financial resources website for veterans. McDonough said financial issues are linked to increased suicide risk and increased risk of homelessness for veterans. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough speaks during a Senate committee hearing on the Department of Veteran's Affairs budget for fiscal year 2022. The VA on Friday said it launched a financial resources website for veterans. McDonough said financial issues are linked to increased suicide risk and increased risk of homelessness for veterans. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday announced a new website to help veterans manage financial stressors, with the overall goal of reducing veteran suicides.

Developed by the the National Veterans Financial Resource Center, the website connects veterans to financial tools, information, videos, calculators and worksheets to help them meet their financial goals.

Advertisement

"We know that financial issues are linked to increased suicide risk in veterans, as well as increased risk of homelessness," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. "With this new website, our mission is to empower every veteran to take advantage of financial tools and resources so they can earn more, save more and avoid financial distress that can lead to suicidal ideation."'

The website pools resources from over 25 government agencies, including the Department of Labor, Federal Trade Commission, National Park Service and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Related

The website launch follows the VA's announcement on Wednesday of its participation in the 4+1 Commitment, designed to help military spouses achieve and retain employment while growing their careers.

"Military spouses are some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the public and private sector," VA Chief of Staff Kimberly Jackson had said. "By making these commitments, the VA will be better positioned to recruit and retain these public servants as we execute our nation's most sacred obligation: caring for veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors."

Advertisement

President Joe Biden in June signed an executive order to increase job opportunities for military families, who experience a 21% unemployment rate across the nation, according to White House officials.

In recent years, the VA has made several measures to expand support for veterans at risk of suicide, such as offering no-cost emergency suicide prevention care and launching the 988+1 veterans crisis line to more quickly connect veterans to qualified responders.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Katie Britt projects contrast in taking aim at Biden's State of the Union address
WASHINGTON, March 8 (UPI) -- Republicans were ready with a forceful response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by having the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate, Sen. Katie Britt deliver a message of concern.
Report finds no evidence U.S. government hiding truth about UFOs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report finds no evidence U.S. government hiding truth about UFOs
March 8 (UPI) -- An investigative body found no evidence that the U.S. government is aware of and concealing the truth about unidentified anomalous phenomena, formerly known as UFOs, according to a report released Friday.
Despite not having candidates to run, political group No Labels presses on
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Despite not having candidates to run, political group No Labels presses on
March 8 (UPI) -- In a Friday No Labels virtual delegate meeting the group decided to continue plans to run a ticket against President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in November, even though they don't have any candidates.
17 years after FBI agent went missing in Iran, bureau still seeks clues in disappearance
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
17 years after FBI agent went missing in Iran, bureau still seeks clues in disappearance
March 8 (UPI) -- The FBE issued a statement Friday ahead the 17th anniversary of the abduction of retired FBI agent Robert "Bob" Levinson in Iran, saying it will continue to seek "every lead" in his disappearance.
State Department slams Zimbabwe after U.S. aid workers deported
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Department slams Zimbabwe after U.S. aid workers deported
March 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a stinging rebuke of Zimbabwe after that country recently deported aid workers.
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
March 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump posted a $91.6 million bond Friday that was required to appeal E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million defamation judgment against him.
U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. economy added 275,000 jobs in February, unemployment was 3.9%
March 8 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said Friday 275,000 jobs were created in February, beating expectations of Wall Street economists while unemployment was 3.9%.
United Airlines plane loses wheel after takeoff in San Francisco
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
United Airlines plane loses wheel after takeoff in San Francisco
March 8 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into United Airlines operations after a wheel fell off one of its Boeing 777 departing from San Francisco.
Pentagon gives green light to resume V-22 Osprey flights after deadly crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon gives green light to resume V-22 Osprey flights after deadly crash
March 8 (UPI) -- The Pentagon cleared the V-22 Osprey to fly again on Friday after they had been under scrutiny since a November crash near Japan that killed eight U.S. servicemembers.
Cheese company Sargento distances itself from listeria outbreak
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Cheese company Sargento distances itself from listeria outbreak
March 8 (UPI) -- Wisconsin-based cheese company Sargento Foods said its products were safe and not included in a February recall that implicated one of their former partners, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
Judge refuses Trump's request to delay $83M judgment in defamation case
U.S. Embassy in Moscow issues terror threat alert warning Americans to avoid crowds
U.S. Embassy in Moscow issues terror threat alert warning Americans to avoid crowds
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
In wide-ranging State of Union address, Biden touts democracy, women's rights
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
James Crumbley's communications revoked after making threats from jailhouse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement