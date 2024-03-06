Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2024 / 3:22 PM

VA joins 4+1 Commitment to help military spouses, families with employment

By Mike Heuer
First Lady Jill Biden visits the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Patrick Space Force Base in Florida on Oct. 16, 2023, during which she gave remarks to military spouses and advocated for the volunteer program. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
First Lady Jill Biden visits the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Patrick Space Force Base in Florida on Oct. 16, 2023, during which she gave remarks to military spouses and advocated for the volunteer program. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday announced its participation in the voluntary 4+1 Commitment that is designed to help military spouses overcome employment barriers and retain jobs while growing their careers.

"To build the strongest possible workforce to serve our nation's heroes, we need to hire and support military spouses -- many of whom are veterans themselves," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

Advertisement

The four commitments to military spouses are:

  • Enable job transfers for military spouses to vacant positions for which they are qualified or provide them with leave.
  • Provide remote and telework opportunities that enable military spouses to work virtually anywhere.
  • Offer flexible work hours that enable spouses to meet the demands that military life places on spouses and families.
  • Provide pay or leave when a permanent change of station occurs.

The plus-one commitment refers to the VA's continued participation in the Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership program. The VA has participated in the partnership program since 2019.

Related

"Military spouses are some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the public and private sector," VA Chief of Staff Kimberly Jackson said. "By making these commitments, VA will be better positioned to recruits and retain these public servants as we execute our nation's most sacred obligation: caring for veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors."

Advertisement

President Joe Biden in June signed an executive order to increase job opportunities and assistance for military families while at Fort Liberty in North Carolina.

White House officials said the executive order is necessary to help military families that experience a 21% unemployment rate across the nation.

"Many military-connected spouses - the vast majority of whom are women - struggle to achieve their desired career goals due to the strains of multiple deployment, frequent moves with little control over geographic location, caring for wounded, ill and injured service members or veterans; time apart for training, and more," the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said in a news release.

First Lady Jill Biden promoted the volunteer program during an Oct. 16 visit to the Patrick Space Force Base in Florida.

During the visit, she emphasized the need to support military spouses and families as part of the Joining Forces initiative.

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nikki Haley, first woman to win GOP primaries, suspends presidential run
March 6 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday, challenging Donald Trump to win over her supporters. President Joe Biden commended her "courage."
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips ends long-shot bid for White House, endorses Biden
March 6 (UPI) -- After more than a dozen overwhelming primary losses to President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips endorsed the president Wednesday, ending the long-shot primary challenge.
New York governor to deploy 750 National Guard troops for NYC subway security
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
New York governor to deploy 750 National Guard troops for NYC subway security
March 6 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday announced a five-point subway security plan that includes deploying 750 National Guard troops to strengthen security on New York City subways.
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
March 6 (UPI) -- A defense attorney in the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump testified Wednesday before a state Senate committee probing misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House committee investigating Harvard anti-Semitism calls documents from university 'useless'
March 6 (UPI) -- The head of the House Education and Workforce Committee on Wednesday criticized Harvard for failing to abide by subpoenas related to an investigation into anti-Semitism on its campus.
Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024
March 6 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for president.
ADP: U.S. private payrolls rose by 140,000 in February
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: U.S. private payrolls rose by 140,000 in February
March 6 (UPI) -- The private sector created 140,000 jobs in February, according to the new ADP National Employment Report issued Wednesday, more than in January but just missing predictions by Wall Street.
Hemp milk market expected to boom by 2032
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hemp milk market expected to boom by 2032
March 6 (UPI) -- Produced by blending water and industrial hemp seeds, hemp milk is enjoying an increased popularity over the last five years thanks to changing tastes and sustainable farming practices.
Powell tells House rate cuts won't come without confidence inflation is near 2%
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Powell tells House rate cuts won't come without confidence inflation is near 2%
March 6 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the House Finance Committee Wednesday that it was still too early for the central bank to consider interest rate cuts.
Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat
March 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican Steve Garvey will face each other in California's November Senate race as they seek to fill late Sen. Diane Feinstein's seat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
Ga. Senate takes up Fani Willis conflict accusations in Donald Trump case
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement