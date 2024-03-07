Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night where she said she hopes to offer a "candid conversation." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Sen. Katie Britt will give the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday night. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a joint statement that the freshman senator and one of the youngest in the body represent the next generation of new leaders. Advertisement

Britt, R-Ala., is an attorney and former long-time staffer for Sen. Richard Shelby. She won her boss's old Senate seat in 2022 when he retired.

"Americans are struggling amid a border catastrophe, crushing inflation, an increasingly dangerous world and fears about a president not up to the task," Johnson said. "Against that backdrop, Sen, Katie Britt will share her incredible story as the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Alabama."

Britt said he hopes to turn her response into a "candid conversation" about the future of the country and what Republicans have planned to improve the nation as opposed to the Biden administration.

"The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I'm looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center," Britt said in a statement. "There is no doubt that President Biden's failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn."

Sources familiar with Britt, who has been hailed for her energy and enthusiasm during her short stay in the Senate, said she will play off those accolades to the older Biden and their parties, The Hill reported. She plans to show how the administration and Democrats of out of step with the rest of America while the Republican Party is addressing the issues voters care about.

Britt is expected to hammer home the long list of familiar Republican themes such as border security, crime, cost of living and foreign policy.