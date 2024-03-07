Trending
March 7, 2024 / 3:11 AM

U.S. sanctions Houthi revenue source as militants claim first deaths in Red Sea attacks

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced Houthi-targeting sanctions as the militant group continues to attack merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea. File Photo by Houthi Group press Service/ UPI
March 7 (UPI) -- As the Houthis claimed its first deaths in its Red Sea attacks, the Biden administration targeted its revenue sources, blacklisting a pair of ships and their operators involved in a sprawling network that benefits the Iran proxy militia.

The Treasury has been targeting the Houthis with sanctions since Nov. 17 when the Iran-backed militia began attacking commercial as well as U.S. and British military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The rebels claim the attacks are in support of the Palestinian people amid Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, another Iran proxy militia.

Many of those sanctions have targeted the illicit sanctions evasion network of Iran-based Houthi financier Sa'id al-Jamal. The Biden administration has said his network generates tens of millions of dollars through the sale of Iranian commodities, such as petroleum, with a significant portion of the revenue reaching the Houthis. A-Jamal was first sanctioned by the United States 2021.

On Wednesday, the Treasury sanctioned the Palau-flagged Reneez vessel and its Marshall Islands-based owner Reneez Shipping Limit for having transported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian commodities for al-Jamal's network.

The second vessel blacklisted Tuesday was identified as the Panama-flagged Eternal Fortune.

The Treasury said Eternal Fortune had been involved in a ship-to-ship transfer with another Panama-flagged vessel, Artura, which the U.S. designated on Feb. 27 for having been involved in a similar at-sea transfer on Jan. 12 as part of al-Jamal's sanctions evasion scheme.

Eternal Fortune's owner, Hong Kong-based Hongkong Unitop Group LTD., was also sanctioned.

"Revenue generated through al-Jamal's network enables Houthi militant efforts, including ongoing attacks on international maritime commerce in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The consequences of these attacks are felt far beyond the region, and the United States will continue to use all available measures to disrupt the funding streams that enable these destabilizing activities."

The sanctions came on the same day a Houthi attack on the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned True Confidence merchant vessel killed three crew and injured four others, three critically.

The Houthis have hit several vessels during their months of attacks, but Wednesday's strike resulted in the first reported deaths.

The Biden administration has conducted small- and large-scale attacks in response to the Houthis' aggression in its long-term strategy to deter and degrade the militants' abilities to continue striking ships in the region.

The sanctions strike at its funding.

"The Houthis continue to rely on the illicit sale of commodities to finance their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

"The United States remains resolved to hold accountable those who enable these destabilizing activities."

Ex-Google engineer charged with stealing AI tech for 2 Chinese companies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Google engineer charged with stealing AI tech for 2 Chinese companies
March 7 (UPI) -- A Chinese national who worked at Google is accused of stealing artificial intelligence technology from the Internet behemoth for two China-based companies that he was secretly employed by, including one he founded.
3 masked shooters injure 8 high-school students at Philadelphia bus station
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
3 masked shooters injure 8 high-school students at Philadelphia bus station
March 6 (UPI) -- Three unidentified shooters exited a vehicle and fired about 30 rounds that struck eight high school students near a Southeastern Philadelphia Transportation Authority bus station in northeastern Philadelphia Wednesday.
Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Matt Gaetz files election interference complaint against Special Counsel Jack Smith
March 6 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida filed an election interference complaint Wednesday against Jack Smith, accusing the special counsel of conducting a "witch hunt" against former President Donald Trump.
House passes $467 billion funding package to avert partial government shutdown
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes $467 billion funding package to avert partial government shutdown
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a $467.5 billion federal funding package to avert a shutdown by a 339-85 vote and sent it to the Senate for consideration.
Jury finds 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury finds 'Rust' armorer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
March 6 (UPI) -- A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer while filming the western "Rust" in 2021.
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Wicked Tuna' star Charlie 'Griff' Griffin dies during boating trip in Outer Banks
March 6 (UPI) -- The star of National Geographic's reality show Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, Capt. Charlie "Griff" Griffin, was found dead in North Carolina after a boating incident.
$50 million in grant funding will target opioid crisis in rural communities
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
$50 million in grant funding will target opioid crisis in rural communities
March 6 (UPI) -- A nearly $50 million allocation will enable the nation's Rural Opioid Treatment and Recovery Initiative to fund opioid abuse treatment and recovery services in rural communities throughout the nation.
U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever Stamp to feature manatees
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever Stamp to feature manatees
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release a 'Save Manatees' Forever Stamp at the end of March, the USPS says.
Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler won't be charged over sex video
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler won't be charged over sex video
March 6 (UPI) -- Florida's State Attorney's Office said Wednesday it has decided not to criminally charge former Florida Republican Party Chair Christian Ziegler with video voyeurism stemming from an alleged sexual battery.
Senators hear ways to have companies curb plastic pollution, other waste
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senators hear ways to have companies curb plastic pollution, other waste
WASHINGTON, March 6 (UPI) -- Senators on Wednesday heard from firms and nonprofits about effective ways to have producers take responsibility for packaging waste goals as they weigh legislation to curb pollution from plastics.
