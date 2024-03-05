Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 10:46 PM

U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen imposed sanctions on Tuesday that align with the Biden administration's efforts to reign in the misuse of commercial spyware. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen imposed sanctions on Tuesday that align with the Biden administration's efforts to reign in the misuse of commercial spyware. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The United States has announced sanctions against two people and five entities linked to a commercial spyware consortium, as the Biden administration continues to target the misuse of this growing security threat.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury blacklisted two executives and three companies associated with Intellexa Consortium, which the federal agency described as "a marketing label for a variety of offensive cyber companies that offer commercial spyware and surveillance tools to enable targeted and mass surveillance campaigns."

Advertisement

The Treasury blamed the consortium for enabling the proliferation of commercial spyware around the world, including to authoritarian regimes, specifically its Predator spyware, which has been used by foreign actors to surveil U.S. government officials, journalists and policy experts, it said.

"Today's actions represent a tangible step forward in discouraging the misuse of commercial surveillance tools, which increasingly present a security risk to the United States and our citizens," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

Related

"The United States remains focused on establishing clear guardrails for the responsible development and use of these technologies while also ensuring the protection of human rights and civil liberties of individuals around the world."

Advertisement

Individuals sanctioned Tuesday include 62-year-old Tal Jonathan Dilian, the founder of the Intellexa Consortium, and 39-year-old Sara Aleksandra Fayssal Hamou, a corporate off-shoring specialist who has provided the company with managerial services. According to the Treasury, Dilian is an Israeli who holds citizenship in both Israel and Malta, while Hamou was born in Poland but resides in Cyprus.

The Greece-based software development company Intellexa S.A., in which Hamou holds a leadership position, was blacklisted for being a part of the consortium, as was the Ireland-based Intellexa Limited.

Both Intellexa S.A. and Intellexa Limited were added to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List in July.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration has been working to install domestic and international protections on the use of commercial spyware, which are powerful and invasive tools that can be used to attack and intimidate political opponents, restrict freedoms of expression and assembly, as well as enable other human rights violations.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting the U.S. government's use of commercial spyware on grounds that its proliferation poses risks to national security and foreign policy interests.

At the same time, the United States along with 10 other democratic nations issued a joint statement announcing they were partnering to counter commercial spyware.

Advertisement

And earlier this month, the U.S. State Department announced new powers to impose visa restrictions on foreign nationals who misuse commercial spyware.

"This action supports the Biden-Harris Administration's government-wide effort to counter the risks posed by commercial spyware and to establish robust protections against the misuse of such tools," the Treasury said Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Super Tuesday 2024: 16 states voting for presidential nominees
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Super Tuesday 2024: 16 states voting for presidential nominees
March 5 (UPI) -- Voters are casting ballots in 16 states to select the Republican and Democratic nominees for the 2024 presidential election on Super Tuesday.
State Department announces 'Best Practices' to retrieve Nazi-looted art
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department announces 'Best Practices' to retrieve Nazi-looted art
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced a plan Tuesday called Best Practices to help Holocaust survivors and their families retrieve Nazi-looted art, stolen during World War II.
New Jersey's Bob Menendez, wife, now face 16 new corruption charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Jersey's Bob Menendez, wife, now face 16 new corruption charges
March 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife faced 16 new allegations of obstruction in charges filed Tuesday in New York.
Dartmouth University basketball team votes to unionize
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dartmouth University basketball team votes to unionize
March 5 (UPI) -- The mens basketball team at the New Hampshire-based Dartmouth University on Tuesday voted to unionize in a 13-2 vote, becoming the first college sports team to form a union.
Liberty University fined record $14 million for campus safety violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Liberty University fined record $14 million for campus safety violations
March 5 (UPI) -- Liberty University, a private Christian school in Virginia, has been hit with a record $14 million fine for failing to report campus crime, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley
March 5 (UPI) -- Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday through Wednesday in the manslaughter trial for the father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a task force that would tackle junkie fees that cost Americans $20 billion each year and other "unfair and illegal pricing" by corporations, the White House said.
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
March 5 (UPI) -- Dodge has unveiled the world's first electric muscle car in its all-new Dodge Charger, which, like its gas-powered predecessor, will maintain its extreme speed and high-octane sound.
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
March 5 (UPI) -- More body parts were found Tuesday in New York as a total of four individuals so far have been arrested in connection to the gruesome discovery last week on Long Island.
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday drawing reaches $650 million
March 5 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $650 million as it heads into Tuesday night's drawing at 11 p.m. EDT.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement