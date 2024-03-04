Trending
U.S. News
March 4, 2024 / 10:50 PM

New Mexico governor signs 4 bills to strengthen gun control, violent crime penalties

By Darryl Coote
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed four bills on Monday that seek to reduce gun violence and increase penalities for violent offenders. Photo courtesy of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham/X
March 4 (UPI) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a handful of public safety measures on Monday that strengthen restrictions on gun ownership and penalties for violent crimes.

The Democratic governor signed the four bills during a press conference at Albuquerque's West Mesa High School, where in October two students were found in possession of firearms.

"This legislation strikes at the heart of issues that are keeping New Mexicans up at night," Grisham said in a statement.

"We are losing far too many lives when guns get into the wrong hands and violent criminals are allowed to recommit again and again. This legislation addresses both."

Among the legislation signed was Senate Bill 5, which prohibits carrying firearms within 100 feet of polling and ballot dropoff locations, with exceptions in place for those with concealed-carry permits.

With the passing of the law, New Mexico joins 11 other states as well as Washington, D.C., which have bans on guns in polling stations, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

"Guns and voting are a toxic mix," New Mexico Senate majority leader Peter Wirth, a Democrat, said in a statement. "As elections have become known targets for threats and intimidation, it's important we are enacting this legislation ahead of the upcoming election cycle."

Grisham also signed House Bill 129 into law that doubles the current state waiting period to purchase a weapon to seven days, which also includes exemptions for concealed-carry permit holders and those with a Federal Fire Arms License, as well as law enforcement.

The two violent crime-related bills Grisham signed Monday were S.B. 96, which strengthens penalties for 2nd-degree murder-related offices, and S.N. 271, which mandates judges to hold certain violent defendants without bond if they are accused of having committed another felony while out on bond for a previous violent offense.

"It's time we treat crime like the serious problem it is in New Mexico," Grisham said published on X, along with a picture of herself during the Monday news conference.

"That's why today I signed four bills that will help make our state safer."

In September, following the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy at a baseball game, Grisham declared gun violence a public health emergency in an effort to reduce violence and have local officials request emergency state funding to tackle the problem.

She also initiated the Bernalillo County Violence Crime Reduction Operation for that area, which, as of Jan. 31, has resulted in more than 4,800 arrests and the seizure of nearly 350 firearms.

According to statistics from the governor's office, New Mexico's firearm-related death rate has climbed 87% from 2011 to 2021.

