Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 12:57 PM

Oregon police use DNA to identify remains of woman after 54 years

By Clyde Hughes
A forensic approximation image of Sandra Young, a teenager who disappeared in Portland, Oregon about 1969. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police/UPI
A forensic approximation image of Sandra Young, a teenager who disappeared in Portland, Oregon about 1969. Photo courtesy of Oregon State Police/UPI

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Oregon State Police said they were able to use an advanced DNA technique to identify the remains of a teenager who died more than 50 years ago.

Authorities said that the skeletal remains of Sandra Young were found in a shallow grave in 1970. While an investigation by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Young died from trauma to the body, her identity remained elusive.

Advertisement

Dr. Nici Vance, the program coordinator of the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, said over the decades, her office built an extensive DNA profile of the remains, including the creation of predictive facial characteristics in 2021 from its Parabon NanoLabs. Possibly family trees were also developed.

Authorities received their strongest lead in January 2023 when they received a match from a possible distant relative when a person entered their DNA into an open-source genetic genealogy database GEDMatch. The match sparked personal interviews with possible family members and research.

Related

That eventually led to Young's sister with a DNA test confirming their relationship.

"Sandra Young has now regained her identity after 54 years," Vance said. "Her story represents a remarkable amount of diligence and collaboration between family members, detectives, Oregon State Medical Examiner staff and our contract laboratory Parabon NanoLabs.

Advertisement

"This is yet another example of the innovative ways the ME's Office and investigative genetic genealogy can help Oregonians find closure."

Oregon Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Sean Hurst said Portland Police have been informed by the identification to open a case into Young's death.

Family members told authorities she had not been seen since 1968 or 1969 and they also lost another sister to gun violence in the 1970s.

Such DNA genealogical advances have helped authorities crack cold cases, such as the 1980s Golden State Killer murders in 2018.

In January, Virginia police announced DNA evidence tied a deceased fisherman to the deaths of three people in the 1980s dubbed then as the Colonial Parkway Murders.

Latest Headlines

Nvidia surpasses $2 trillion market cap during Friday trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nvidia surpasses $2 trillion market cap during Friday trading
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Tech firm Nvidia surpassed a $2 trillion market cap for a short period during trading on Friday.
Texas man pleads guilty to securities fraud, forfeits $1.7 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man pleads guilty to securities fraud, forfeits $1.7 million
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged Tyler Loudon of Houston with insider trading that produced $1.76 million in illegal profits.
Joe Biden announces 500 sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war, Alexei Navalny death
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden announces 500 sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war, Alexei Navalny death
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. marked the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the announcement Friday of an unprecedented package of sanctions penalizing Moscow for the war and the death of activist Alexei Navalny.
Student found dead on University of Georgia campus, foul play suspected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Student found dead on University of Georgia campus, foul play suspected
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia law enforcement Friday were investigating the death of an Augusta University nursing student found dead Thursday on the University of Georgia's campus.
Congaree, Dry Tortugas national parks broke visitation records in 2023
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congaree, Dry Tortugas national parks broke visitation records in 2023
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced its list of 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023.
AT&T: Internal issue, not cyberattack caused mass service outage
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AT&T: Internal issue, not cyberattack caused mass service outage
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- AT&;T said an internal issue and not a cyberattack was the blame for a massive outage on Thursday that had a ripple effect through other cellular companies around the country.
Three University of Wyoming swim team members die in car crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Three University of Wyoming swim team members die in car crash
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team have died in a single-vehicle crash in Colorado, the school said.
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment charging the former president over his alleged illegal retention and handling of classified documents after he left the White House.
Vice to layoff hundreds of staff
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Vice to layoff hundreds of staff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Vice Media has announced plans to lay off several hundred of its 900 employees and stop publishing content on Vice.com, the company announced in a staff memo Thursday.
In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
In marking two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. unfurls criminal and civil actions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Ahead of the grim two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States on Thursday unfurled sweeping civil and criminal actions, including indictments filed against sanctioned oligarchs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Black soldiers executed after 1917 Houston riot honored with new headstones
Black soldiers executed after 1917 Houston riot honored with new headstones
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement