March 4, 2024 / 10:13 PM

Harris delivers remarks to firefighter union in 'surprise drop-by'

By Sheri Walsh
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday, in what the White House billed as a "surprise drop-by." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday, in what the White House billed as a "surprise drop-by." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by this year's International Association of Fire Fighters legislative conference Monday to thank members for their "calling to protect people in their most dire moments of need."

"Yours is not just a profession, it is a calling," the vice president said, as she discussed the health risks, including cancer, that firefighters face on the job.

"We've still not done enough as a nation to give you the equipment and resources you need," Harris added in remarks billed by the White House as a "surprise drop-by."

The IAFF represents more than 340,000 firefighters and paramedics, according to its website. The conference, which runs through Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., allows members to advocate with lawmakers on key issues including health, safety and economic security.

"Day 1 packed a punch with the VP closing out the program," the IAFF wrote Monday in a post on X.

"Tomorrow our members head to Capitol Hill to lobby Congress."

Harris received a standing ovation as she discussed the Biden administration's efforts to work with the IAFF "to do what we need to do in terms of giving now $720 million for SAFER and AFG grants and funds," which fund fire departments and their resources.

"What we need to do around upgrading your equipment, phone, the kinds of toxic materials that you work with that you shouldn't have to work with every day," Harris said, adding that she will also continue to push for additional resources to hire more firefighters.

"Because I know that one of the best ways we're going to keep our firefighters safe is to have more firefighters to be able to work on the job with you," Harris said, as she thanked the members again for their many sacrifices.

"You are individuals who will work long shifts away from your family, unpredictable hours, will work around the clock in some of the most dangerous conditions anyone could ever work. And your work is the kind of work that also not only exposes you to danger but the kind of health risks that you are exposed to."

