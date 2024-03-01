Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 1, 2024 / 1:51 PM

Lawyers argue they have demonstrated prosecutors' conflict in Trump Ga. case

By Joe Fisher
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is under scrutiny for a relationship with the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and 19 others. File Photo by Dennis Byron/EPA-EFE
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is under scrutiny for a relationship with the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and 19 others. File Photo by Dennis Byron/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- Lawyers for one of Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case argued Friday that they have shown the district attorney and lead prosecutor have a conflict of interest and should be removed from the case.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is hearing closing arguments in Atlanta on a motion to oust Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade, alleging the two had a romantic affair that benefited them professionally and financially.

Advertisement

Attorney John Merchant, representing defendant Michael Roman, said, "We can demonstrate an appearance of conflict of interest and that is sufficient," citing other Georgia cases.

As for what the appearance of a conflict of interest is, Merchant said, "You know it when you see it."

Related

Merchant's wife, Ashleigh Merchant, has represented Roman throughout the prior hearing dates. The couple lead the Merchant Law Firm based in Marietta, Ga. John Merchant went on to take issue with Deputy District Attorney Adam Abatte for calling his wife a liar during a previous hearing.

Willis and Wade testified that their relationship began in the spring of 2022. Lawyers for the defendants have attempted to prove the relationship started earlier and that they lied to the court.

Advertisement

Willis appointed Wade to lead the prosecution of Trump and 19 co-defendants in the election interference RICO case. During testimony, it was revealed that Wade was not Willis' first choice. She first asked former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes to lead the case, but he declined.

Willis and Wade took the stand for hours-long testimony on Feb. 15. Willis' father, John Floyd III, Wade's divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, and former district attorney's office staffer Robin Yeartie were among others to testify.

Latest Headlines

With endorsement, Miami Mayor Suarez says he hopes to help Trump secure Hispanic vote
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
With endorsement, Miami Mayor Suarez says he hopes to help Trump secure Hispanic vote
March 1 (UPI) -- Miami Mayor and former Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez became the latest Republican politician to endorse Donald Trump, when he gave his endorsement to the former president Friday.
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
March 1 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday sentenced Kevin Monahan to 25 years to life for shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman who mistakenly turned into his driveway last April.
Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump defense: 'Unfair' to hold classified documents trial before election
March 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is in the courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., Friday for a hearing in the classified documents case against him.
New final EPA rule aims to better protect communities from chemical accidents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New final EPA rule aims to better protect communities from chemical accidents
March 1 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency Friday announced final adoption of a rule meant to better protect at-risk communities from chemical accidents, especially those near industry facilities with high accident rates.
Heavy snow and a life-threatening blizzard hits parts of California, Nevada
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Heavy snow and a life-threatening blizzard hits parts of California, Nevada
March 1 (UPI) -- California and Nevada Friday will see heavy snow with life-threatening blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Forecasters warn travel will be very dangerous to impossible with white-out conditions.
Jan. 6 rioter who smoked marijuana in senator's office sentenced to 42 months in prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 rioter who smoked marijuana in senator's office sentenced to 42 months in prison
March 1 (UPI) -- A New York man was sentenced to 42 months Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., according to the Justice Department.
Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha to plead guilty to working as agent for Cuba
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha to plead guilty to working as agent for Cuba
March 1 (UPI) -- Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha told a federal court in Miami on Thursday he plans on pleading guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent in a plea deal after initially fighting the charges.
New York Community Bank shares fall amid CEO departure, 'internal controls' issue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York Community Bank shares fall amid CEO departure, 'internal controls' issue
March 1 (UPI) -- New York Community Bank CEO Thomas R. Cangemi stepped down Thursday as NYCB shares fell more than 21% after the bank revealed an internal risk management issue related to exposure to commercial real estate.
Meta to drop 'Facebook News' tab in U.S. and Australia in April
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta to drop 'Facebook News' tab in U.S. and Australia in April
March 1 (UPI) -- Meta announced Thursday that in April Facebook will remove the news tab in the United States and Australia. Meta said that people will still be able to view news on Facebook.
Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging Microsoft deal violates founding charter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk sues OpenAI alleging Microsoft deal violates founding charter
March 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Thursday sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman Thursday in California, saying the artificial intelligence leader violated its own founding charter by joining with Microsoft.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers
Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
Churches, city officials clash over sheltering homeless overnight
Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations
Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement