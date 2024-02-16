Trending
Feb. 16, 2024 / 10:58 AM / Updated at 11:52 AM

Fani Willis won't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case

By Joe Fisher
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during defendant Harrison Floyd's bond revocation hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Willis did not return to the stand as expected Friday in a hearing over her potential removal from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 19 other defendants. File Photo by Dennis Byron/ EPA-EFE
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony continues Friday in Atlanta, Ga., in a hearing over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the election interference case against Donald Trump.

The hearing paused quickly Friday morning after the surprise announcement that Willis will not be retaking the stand. Attorneys representing the district attorney's office were set to question Willis but said they had no further questions for her.

Willis' father John Floyd III took the stand for the district attorney's office and detailed threats that were lobbed against her, himself and his grandchildren, forcing Willis to leave her home. Threats included racial slurs yelled at them and spray-painted on the house.

Floyd is a retired attorney. He remained in the home after Willis and her children left but said he feared for his daughter's life after she was named district attorney in 2020.

"There had been so many death threats. They said they were going to blow up the house, they were going to kill her, they were going to kill me, they were going to kill my grandchildren," Floyd said. "I was concerned for her safety."

The South Fulton Police Department placed a police car near the home and a bomb-sniffing dog would visit the home twice a day during this time.

Defense attorneys questioned Willis at length Thursday about why her father would stay in the home if it was dangerous.

"I knew that that was a house that my daughter had worked for. It was a brand new house," Floyd said. "Somebody needed to protect the house and I stayed there to basically take care of the house."

Floyd added that he did not meet Wade until 2023. Prior to that meeting, he said he never heard of Wade.

His testimony came after former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes testified, following a break in the case as Wade's law partner Terrence Bradley was set to testify first after a doctor's appointment, but the district attorney's office but didn't arrive.

Barnes said he met with Willis and several more people, including Wade, in 2021, and Willis asked him if he was serving as special counselor in the election interference case. Barnes, a former prosecutor, said he had needed bodyguards in the past because he received threats related to cases he was trying.

"I lived with bodyguards for four years," he said. "I wasn't going to live with bodyguards for the rest of my life."

Barnes said he was not surprised to learn that Wade was eventually named lead prosecutor, describing him as qualified and organized.

Bradley gave brief testimony on Thursday but it was mired in the matter of attorney-client privilege. Bradley said it would be inappropriate for him to speak about Wade.

Defense attorneys said at the end of Thursday's hearing they expect to call three to four witnesses on Friday. The district attorney's office is expecting to need about five hours for testimony from their witnesses.

The first day of the hearing ended with Willis on the stand discussing her relationship with Wade as well as her financial activity and how she and Wade split expenses for trips. The attorneys for Trump and co-defendants completed their examination of Willis on Thursday.

The exchanges between Willis and attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who filed the motion to remove her, became heated at times to the point that Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued two warnings about decorum.

Willis accused Merchant -- who is representing defendant Michael Roman -- of lying in her motion and in opening statements.

Prior to Willis' testimony, McAfee warned former President Trump's attorney Steven Sadow about verbose reactions he was making to testimony from the defense table.

Willis and Wade were not allowed to watch each other's testimony but both described the same timeline of their relationship. They confirmed that their relationship began in early 2022 and ended last summer before the indictment of Trump and 19 co-defendants for attempting to undermine the results of the 2020 election.

