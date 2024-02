Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a defendant's bond revocation hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on November 21, 2023. File Photo by Dennis Byron/EPA-EFE

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled that Terrance Bradley can testify Tuesday about the relationship between his former law partner Nathan Wade and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as early as Tuesday. Bradley could make his testimony as early as early as Tuesday afternoon after Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said that some of his communications with Wade were not covered under attorney-client privilege and could be shared in court. Advertisement

McAfee made the decision after meeting with Bradley for more than an hour on Monday.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants, who are seeking to have Willis removed from overseeing a case accusing him of interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, have argued that Bradley's testimony could confirm the charges by a former friend of Willis that her relationship with Wade started before she hired him as a special prosecutor in the case, conflicting with what Willis and Wade have testified to.

Some of the defendants are arguing that Willis benefitted financially from Trump's case because of the romantic relationship. Willis has tried to forcefully defend her decision and reject the accusation that she enriched herself with the hiring of Wade.

Wade and Bradley had argued on Feb. 16 that Bradley should not be compelled to testify because he served as Wade's divorce attorney.

During Bradley's brief testimony, McAfee initially rejected claims by the defense that a crime/fraud exception would override the attorney-client privilege as well as another noting that adultery is a misdemeanor crime in Georgia.

Bradley also testified that he left the law firm where he worked with Wade after he was accused of sexual assault by an employee but denied having sexually assaulted the accuser or paying them directly.