Feb. 29, 2024 / 12:28 AM

Video released of person of interest in explosive device left at Alabama AG's office

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama released video Wednesday of an unidentified person of interest in Saturday's detonation of an explosive device near the state's attorney general's office in downtown Montgomery.

The device detonated at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday outside of Attorney General Steve Marshall's office near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street.

No one was injured in the incident and no damage was reported, officials said.

Little information about the explosion has been made available to the public, but on Wednesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released a nine-second clip of surveillance footage of a man the agency, the FBI and the attorney general's office are calling on the public to help identify, stating he "may have information related to this crime."

The video clip shows a man wearing a winter hat, jacket and face mask, walking with a halting gait down an empty street at night.

The ALEA said it had no further information to release as its investigation is ongoing.

Authorities were notified of the device at about 8:19 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious package. Responding officers secured the scene, deemed it safe and confirmed the package as the device that had detonated on Saturday.

The detonation occurred as Alabama has become a state of national attention after its high court last week ruled that frozen fertilized embryos are children under its Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

The decision has raised worries about the future of in vitro fertilization in the state and nationwide, and Marshall on Friday said he would not seek to use the decision to prosecute those who receive in vitro fertilization treatments or providers of such care.

