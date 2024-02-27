Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 27, 2024 / 2:59 AM

Explosive device detonates outside Alabama AG's office

By Darryl Coote
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday that an explosive device detonated outside his office over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall/Facebook
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday that an explosive device detonated outside his office over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall/Facebook

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said an explosive device detonated outside of his Montgomery office over the weekend.

Marshall said in a statement Monday that the explosion occurred Saturday.

Advertisement

"Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion," the Republican attorney general said.

Little information about the explosion has been released, but Marshall said it is being investigated by the Alabama Enforcement Agency.

"We are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately," Marshall said.

The Alabama Enforcement Agency told The Guardian in a statement that it had been notified of the explosion Monday morning.

"It was determined that the suspicious package was an explosive device that was detonated in the early morning hours of Saturday," the agency said while confirming that there were no injuries or damage to the building.

Though the motive behind the explosion remains unclear, it occurred as the state has become embroiled in controversy after its high court last week ruled that frozen fertilized embryos are children under the state's Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

The decision has raised worries about the future of in vitro fertilization in the state and nationwide, and Marshall on Friday said he would not seek to use the decision to prosecute those who receive in vitro fertilization treatments or providers of such care.

Advertisement

Amanda Priest, an Alabama Attorney General Office spokeswoman, warned Monday in a statement to CNN to "not jump to conclusions" concerning the explosive device.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man sentenced to life for 2021 killing of TikTok star Anthony Barajas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man sentenced to life for 2021 killing of TikTok star Anthony Barajas
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A California man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting two people, including TikTok personality Anthony Barajas, in a movie theater in 2021.
Pentagon finds no wrongdoing in handling of secretary's hospitalization
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon finds no wrongdoing in handling of secretary's hospitalization
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An internal review released Monday by the Pentagon examining its handling of the defense secretary's recent hospitalization offered eight recommendations to improve transparency and communication.
Expedia to cut 9% of global workforce in latest restructuring
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Expedia to cut 9% of global workforce in latest restructuring
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Seattle-based Expedia announced Monday it will cut its global workforce by 9%, amid a restructuring of the online travel platform, which is expected to impact 1,500 jobs by the end of the year.
Biden: Gaza cease-fire could come by 'end of the weekend'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden: Gaza cease-fire could come by 'end of the weekend'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told reporters Monday that an Israel-Hamas cease-fire is "close," saying he hopes to see a Gaza cease-fire "by next Monday."
NASA names new ISS manager, space operations deputy
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NASA names new ISS manager, space operations deputy
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- NASA has named two new leaders at the space agency to chart the future of the International Space Station and establish a low-Earth orbit economy.
USDA trade mission aims to strengthen 'shared future' envisioned between U.S., Angola
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
USDA trade mission aims to strengthen 'shared future' envisioned between U.S., Angola
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small and U.S. business leaders are touring Angola this week with the expressed hope that the trade mission can "overcome" trade barriers.
Wrestling teammate charged in murder of Kentucky college student
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wrestling teammate charged in murder of Kentucky college student
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A former wrestling teammate has been arrested in the death of Kentucky college student, Josiah Kilman, who was found dead in his Campbellsville University dorm room over the weekend, according to police.
Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order for Donald Trump in upcoming hush money trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Manhattan D.A. seeks gag order for Donald Trump in upcoming hush money trial
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Citing "credible threats of violence" issued by Donald Trump's supporters, prosecutors in his New York criminal hush money trial on Monday asked a judge to slap a limited gag order on the former president.
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Professors' group sanctions New College of Florida over 'intellectual reign of terror'
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A national organization of college professors has voted to sanction New College of Florida, accusing the state and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of an "unprecedented politically motivated takeover."
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court grapples with free speech concerns involving social media
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Supreme Court justices on Monday heard arguments in a pair of potentially landmark cases relating to the freedom of social media companies such as Facebook and X to regulate speech on their platforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Trump lawyers file appeal in New York $464 million fraud judgment
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
Heavy fighting reported in southern Gaza's Khan Younis as IDF intensifies assault
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Denmark ending Nord Stream explosion investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement