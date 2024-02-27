Explosive device detonates outside Alabama AG's office

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday that an explosive device detonated outside his office over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall/ Facebook

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said an explosive device detonated outside of his Montgomery office over the weekend. Marshall said in a statement Monday that the explosion occurred Saturday.

"Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion," the Republican attorney general said.

Little information about the explosion has been released, but Marshall said it is being investigated by the Alabama Enforcement Agency.

"We are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately," Marshall said.

The Alabama Enforcement Agency told The Guardian in a statement that it had been notified of the explosion Monday morning.

"It was determined that the suspicious package was an explosive device that was detonated in the early morning hours of Saturday," the agency said while confirming that there were no injuries or damage to the building.

Though the motive behind the explosion remains unclear, it occurred as the state has become embroiled in controversy after its high court last week ruled that frozen fertilized embryos are children under the state's Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

The decision has raised worries about the future of in vitro fertilization in the state and nationwide, and Marshall on Friday said he would not seek to use the decision to prosecute those who receive in vitro fertilization treatments or providers of such care.



Amanda Priest, an Alabama Attorney General Office spokeswoman, warned Monday in a statement to CNN to "not jump to conclusions" concerning the explosive device.