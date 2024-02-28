Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 10:02 PM

GOP senator blocks bill to protect IVF access

By Sheri Walsh
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., blocked the quick passage Wednesday of a bill that would have provided federal protections for access to in vitro fertilization, calling it "vast overreach." File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., blocked the quick passage Wednesday of a bill that would have provided federal protections for access to in vitro fertilization, calling it "vast overreach." File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi blocked the quick passage Wednesday of a bill that would have provided federal protections for access to in vitro fertilization.

"The bill before us today is a vast overreach that is full of poison pills that go way too far," Hyde-Smith said. "Far beyond ensuring legal access to IVF, the act explicitly waives the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and would subject religious and pro-life organizations to crippling lawsuits."

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who introduced the bill, requested it be passed by unanimous consent, which meant any one senator could block it.

"Republicans are still blocking us from protecting access to IVF," Duckworth wrote in a post on X, along with Senate floor footage showing the measure being blocked in December 2022 and again on Wednesday.

Duckworth, who used in vitro fertilization for two of her children, said Tuesday that she was bringing the bill to the Senate floor because of a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that qualifies frozen fertilized embryos as children under Alabama law. Duckworth says the ruling threatens access to the procedure.

Advertisement

"After decades of struggling with infertility after my service in Iraq, I was only able to get pregnant through the miracle of IVF. IVF is the reason I get to experience the chaos and the beauty, the stress and the joy that is motherhood," Duckworth said.

Under the Alabama court ruling, Duckworth claims three of her nonviable embryos would have left her with two impossible choices: to implant them and endure miscarriages or to discard them and face possible criminal charges.

"That's the kind of future that we're fighting to prevent -- where frozen embryos have more rights than the women who would carry them."

While Republicans argue IVF protections should remain at the state level amid questions over how clinics should handle un-implanted, viable embryos, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said, "I haven't talked to any Republican that is not for IVF."

Duckworth said, "All the bill says, is if you want to seek reproductive technology you can, if you want to provide it you can and if you want to cover it as an insurance company you can."

Shortly after Wednesday's blocked vote, the White House called Hyde-Smith's move "outrageous."

"The idea that Senate Republicans would block a vote to protect access to in vitro fertilization -- IVF -- is outrageous," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Every woman in this country should have the freedom to make the decision to have a child, and about one in five American women struggle with infertility and many rely on IVF," Jean-Pierre added. "This is a basic issue of reproductive freedom."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Member of infamous Haitian 400 Mawozo gang sentenced to 5 years for gun smuggling
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Member of infamous Haitian 400 Mawozo gang sentenced to 5 years for gun smuggling
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Haitian national residing in the United States has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for participating in the smuggling of 24 firearms to his native country.
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Illinois judge orders Donald Trump removed from state's primary ballot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Illinois judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump be removed from the state's March 19 primary ballot but placed a hold on her order.
Thanks to bipartisan funding deal, federal government shutdown likely averted
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thanks to bipartisan funding deal, federal government shutdown likely averted
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A proposed bipartisan funding deal announced Wednesday would prevent a partial shutdown of the federal government if lawmakers approve the measure no later than Friday.
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal, claiming presidential immunity in his federal election subversion case.
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New airborne resupply system keeps Coast Guard cutters on patrol longer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A new system for resupplying Coast Guard vessels while they are at sea is cutting costs and improving national security.
Biden touts crime prevention achievements during meeting with police chiefs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden touts crime prevention achievements during meeting with police chiefs
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with law enforcement officials Wednesday at the White House to tout his administration's efforts to fight crime.
Lawmakers voice concern over economic setbacks resulting from abortion bans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawmakers voice concern over economic setbacks resulting from abortion bans
WASHINGTON. Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Witnesses speak about the detrimental economic effects resulting from abortion restrictions after the landmark Supreme Court ruling Dobbs vs. Jackson in 2022, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.
Supreme Court hears Coinbase Dogecoin sweepstakes case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court hears Coinbase Dogecoin sweepstakes case
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justices seemed poised Wednesday to remand a case to a lower court related to Coinbase Inc.'s $1.2 million Dogecoin giveaway in 2021.
Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 40 months in prison Wednesday, according to Justice Department officials.
Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader this fall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican Senate leader this fall
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Wednesday he's stepping down as Republican leader in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Economic recovery under Joe Biden bucked trends, economists say
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Donald Trump's economic plan lowered unemployment, increased inequality
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
Court orders Donald Trump to pay full bond amount in N.Y. fraud case
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
U.S. blacklists vessel en route to China with $100M in cargo sent by Iran
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
South Korea's plunging fertility rate drops again to record low
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement