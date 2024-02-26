Advertisement
Feb. 26, 2024 / 3:55 AM

Murder suspect escapes medical transport after pepper spraying deputy

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A convicted felon and murder suspect has escaped police custody in Lousiana after pepper spraying and then stealing the cruiser of the deputy transporting him back to jail following a hospital visit.

Authorities in Jefferson Parish announced the escape Sunday night, identifying the inmate as Leon Ruffin.

Jail records indicate he was arrested on July 24 and was being held in Lousiana's Jefferson Parish, which is included in the Greater New Orleans Area, on charges of second-degree murder, assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice, a felon carrying an illegal weapon and other offenses.

"I really don't think he has anything to lose," Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told reporters during a press conference Sunday night. "Again, he's in for second-degree murder for life in prison ... So, I definitely consider him armed and dangerous."

Lopinto said Ruffin was transported to the Ochsner Medical Center -- West Bank Campus at around noon after suffering what appeared to be a seizure while he was at the medical unit of the correctional center. After receiving treatment, Ruffin was discharged from the hospital at around 6:30 p.m.

As he was being driven through the parking lot around the back of the hospital, he created "some kind of disturbance" that forced the deputy who was driving to stop and exit the vehicle, Lopinto said.

Ruffin is then accused of pepper spraying the female deputy, and then stealing her cruiser. The deputy then fired off three rounds of her service revolver at the fleeing vehicle, Lopinto said, but added that it was unclear if the suspect had been hit.

Police were also unsure of where he got the pepper spray from as the transporting deputy was still armed with hers, along with her taster and weapon.

"As I said, I don't believe he has a firearm," Lopinto said. "But he's certainly armed with pepper spray."

Lopinto added that they believe he was faking some of his injuries.

Ruffin was being held on accusations of fatally shooting Gannon Johnson in front of the man's Avondale home in July. Lopinto said the family of his victim has been informed of the escape.

"Hopefully we can get this guy in custody as quickly as we can," he said.

AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AT&T to credit customers impacted by last week's network outage
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AT&T will reimburse customers affected by last week's network outage, the American communications company said in a statement.
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Koch-backed network ends funding for Nikki Haley following S.C. primary loss
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- an influential conservative political network financed by billionaire Charles Koch has announced it will cease contributing to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and is listed in critical condition, local fire officials said.
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Lithium-ion battery blamed in NYC fire that killed 1 and injured 17
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A fire that killed one person and injured 17 others this week in New York City was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery, according to city fire marshals.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A college wrestler was found dead in his Kentucky dorm room over the weekend and a suspect identified as a former team member at Campbellsville University has been charged with murder, authorities say.
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Saturday's South Carolina Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley, the state's former governor, by a 20-point margin.
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A high-flying object that triggered a fighter jet scramble was likely just a hobby balloon and has since exited U.S. airspace, North American Aerospace Defense Command officials announced Saturday.
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A newly filed police affidavit has revealed details of an ongoing feud between a slain University of Colorado student and a murder suspect who made his initial court appearance on Friday.
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia have released the name of a suspect now detained in connection to the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus this week.
