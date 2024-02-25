Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 25, 2024 / 3:16 PM

Ky. college wrestler found dead in his dorm room, former teammate charged

By Mark Moran
Authorities in Kentucky arrested Charles Escalera on murder charges Saturday in connection with the slaying of 18-year-old college wrestler Josiah Kilman in a Campbellsville University dorm room. Photo courtesy Campbellsville. Ky., Police Department/Facebook
Authorities in Kentucky arrested Charles Escalera on murder charges Saturday in connection with the slaying of 18-year-old college wrestler Josiah Kilman in a Campbellsville University dorm room. Photo courtesy Campbellsville. Ky., Police Department/Facebook

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A college wrestler was found dead in his Kentucky dorm room over the weekend and a suspect identified as a former teammate at Campbellsville University has been charged with murder, authorities say.

The victim was identified as Josiah Malachi Kilman, 18, a freshman at the university. He was taken to a local hospital after being found unresponsive in his dorm room by medical crews shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries, the Campbellsville, Ky., Police Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards authorities imposed a lockdown on the campus, located about 80 miles south of Louisville, and launched a manhunt for 21-year-old Charles Escalera on murder charges.

Hours later, police announced that Green County, Ky., Sheriff's deputies and the Kentucky State Police had located Escalera in a barn and had taken him into custody.

Related

Authorities have not released details about the killing or a motive. It's not clear if the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the incident, although Escalerea was identified by FloWrestling as a fellow wrestler and a former teammate of Kilman's of the Campbellsville University team.

Advertisement

Kilman was a decorated high school wrestler from Montana where he was a state medalist from Columbia Falls High School, the sports broadcaster said.

"Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family," college president Joseph Hopkins said in a statement. "We have lost a student and our hearts are broken."

The Kentucky slaying continued a string of recent campus violence across the United States.

A 22-year-old nursing student was killed two days ago while jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens. Police arrested a 26-year old man on murder charges in connection with that incident.

And on Friday, a 25-year-old man appeared on charges of murdering two University of Colorado students in their Colorado Springs dorm room after allegedly arguing with one of the victims over smoking and litter.

Latest Headlines

Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A judge in Montgomery, Ala., is in critical condition Sunday after suffering a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his own son during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cruises to South Carolina primary win; Haley vows to stay in race
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cruised to victory in Saturday's South Carolina Republican presidential primary, defeating Nikki Haley, the state's former governor, by a 20-point margin.
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A high-flying object that triggered a fighter jet scramble was likely just a hobby balloon and has since exited U.S. airspace, North American Aerospace Defense Command officials announced Saturday.
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A newly filed police affidavit has revealed details of an ongoing feud between a slain University of Colorado student and a murder suspect who made his initial court appearance on Friday.
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Police identify suspect in Georgia nursing student's slaying
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia have released the name of a suspect now detained in connection to the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus this week.
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police release interview footage from bullied LGBTQ+ teen who died
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from an officer who interviewed a bullied transgender 16-year-old the day before they died suddenly.
Alabama lawmakers act to protect state IVF clinics following court ruling
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Alabama lawmakers act to protect state IVF clinics following court ruling
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alabama lawmakers are seeking to preserve in vitro fertilization clinics and reverse the definition of frozen fertilized embryos as children after the state's highest court ruled they qualify as such under state law.
Powerhouse storm to unleash severe weather across more than a dozen states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Powerhouse storm to unleash severe weather across more than a dozen states
A volatile weather pattern is evolving for much of the country next week, bringing damaging thunderstorms and gusty winds from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard, forecasters said Saturday.
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto side but functioning normally, company says
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Space industry officials say the Odysseus moon lander tipped over onto its side but otherwise is in good condition following its soft lunar touchdown this week.
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
U.S. News // 1 day ago
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state, according to multiple reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
Affidavit: Suspect in slayings of 2 Colo. students issued threat before shootings
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
NORAD: Object that triggered fighter jet scramble likely a hobby balloon
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement