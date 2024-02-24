Trump to address CPAC as voting gets underway in S.C. primary

1 of 3 | Former president Donald Trump, shown after a "Get Out and Vote" campaign rally at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C., Friday, is expected to give the keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is slated to address the Conservative Political Action Conference's final day Saturday while also seeking the support of voters in the South Carolina GOP primary. Trump is scheduled to address the CPAC event in National Harbor, Md., in the afternoon, when he is expected to contrast his time in office with President Joe Biden's and paint a bleak future for the nation if Biden wins a second term in office. Advertisement

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake spoke at CPAC earlier in the day and likened Trump to a "bull in the China shop" whose "mean tweets brought us world peace," The Hill reported.

"We're tired of the beta men," she said. "We want some alpha men."

While the CPAC conference concludes, South Carolina's GOP primary is underway.

Emerson College polling shows Trump leading former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by 23 points, 58% to 35%, with 7% undecided.

The South Carolina primary is open to all voters, including independent voters, who support Haley by 54% to 46% over Trump, according to Emerson. Among GOP voters, Trump leads Haley, 71% to 29%.

The pollsters said Haley has strong support from suburban voters and those with college degrees, while Trump has strong support among voters under age 40.

Haley is the only opponent left vying with Trump for the GOP presidential nomination and has said she'll continue campaigning for the nomination regardless of the South Carolina primary's outcome.

The polling data suggests Trump will win the primary by a large margin, according to ABC News, but not by enough to top George H.W. Bush's 41.2% victory margin in 1992.