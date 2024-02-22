Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 3:25 AM

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over election data contest

By Darryl Coote
Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, was ordered Wednesday to pay a software developer $5 million in connection to a contest he held that attempted to prove that China interfered in the 2020 general election. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of My Pillow, was ordered Wednesday to pay a software developer $5 million in connection to a contest he held that attempted to prove that China interfered in the 2020 general election. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Right-wing conspiracy theorist and election denier Mike Lindell must pay a $5 million arbitration award to a software developer who participated in his "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge."

Lindell, the chief executive of MyPillow, was one of the most ardent deniers that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He claimed he had cyber data that proved China had interfered in the election, and he held the "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge" where he would award $5 million to anyone who could show the Internet data was not valid election data.

Advertisement

Robert Zeidman produced a 15-page report that explained the data in question was not related to the election, but when the challenge judges ruled he had not met the requirements for the $5 million award, he filed an arbitration demand, which he won in April.

Lindell then filed a motion to vacate the arbitration award in state court, which was consolidated into Zeidman's action to confirm the award.

Related

On Wednesday, Judge John Tunheim of the U.S. District Court of the District of Minnesota affirmed the arbitration award, finding no evidence to support Lindell's argument that the original court had exceeded its authority.

Advertisement

"The court's responsibility in reviewing an arbitration award is not to re-evaluate the merits but rather ensure that the panel acted appropriately. Lindell LLC's only basis for court action was that the panel acted outside the scope of its authority in issuing the award," Tunheim wrote in his ruling.

"Even though the court may have reached a different outcome given an independent initial review of the information, the court fails to identify evidence that the panel exceeded its authority."

Lindell has been ordered to pay Zeidman the $5 million plus post-judgment interest starting April 19 within 30 days.

Latest Headlines

U.S. expands visa restrictions on transportation operators aiding irregular migration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. expands visa restrictions on transportation operators aiding irregular migration
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The United States has expanded visa restrictions to transportation operators accused of offering services that facilitate irregular migration.
Experts call for deepfake crackdown
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts call for deepfake crackdown
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Experts in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence and child safety in the entertainment industry called on officials to combat the growing dangers of deepfake content, which is becoming commonplace in politics
Third suspect in murder-for-hire plot of Iranian dissident extradited to U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Third suspect in murder-for-hire plot of Iranian dissident extradited to U.S.
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A suspect in the murder-for-hire plot of Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad has been extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic, U.S. officials said.
Biden admin. makes $115 million available for low-income senior housing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden admin. makes $115 million available for low-income senior housing
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has made $115 million in grant funding available to develop and improve housing for low-income seniors, officials announced Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump and his adult sons in a civil fraud case asked the judge on Tuesday to delay enforcing their penalty of hundreds of millions of dollars.
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Hydeia Broadbent, one of the nation's first generation to grow up with AIDs and a respective activist who lived with HIV her entire life, passed on in her sleep Tuesday at the age of 39.
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for viciously and repeatedly assaulting a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan in 2021.
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The alleged leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate was charged with trying to sell weapons-grade nuclear materials from Burma to buyers from other nations, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Arizona Republican district attorney on Wednesday refused to extradite a suspected murderer to New York City because of what she said was her distrust of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday the trial of Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer who was in charge of props on the film set of Rust, where a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
President Biden's brother testifies in House impeachment hearing
President Biden's brother testifies in House impeachment hearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement