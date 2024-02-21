Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 10:20 PM

Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgement

By Darryl Coote
Lawyers representing former president Donald Trump have asked the judge overseeing their client's civil fraud case to delay enforcing judgment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lawyers representing former president Donald Trump have asked the judge overseeing their client's civil fraud case to delay enforcing judgment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump and his adult sons in a civil fraud case asked the judge on Tuesday to delay enforcing their penalty of hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing the state's attorney general is trying to rush the process.

The lawyers made the request in a letter addressed to Judge Arthur Engoron who last week fined the former president $355 million plus interest and was handed a three-year ban from doing business in New York in the civil fraud case brought against him by the state.

Advertisement

His sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were also ordered to pay $4 million each and were banned from New York's business world for two years, while Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Wesselberg was fined $1 million.

Engoron had ruled against them in September, finding that Trump, his co-defendants and his organization had for years committed fraud in the state by inflating the value of properties to secure more favorable conditions for loans.

Related

They have 30 days from the entry of the judgment to enter a bond and appeal, but in the letter to Engoron on Wednesday, Trump's attorneys argue that New York Attorney General Letitia James was not following normal procedures in an attempt to hastily secure her victory.

Advertisement

"The attorney general has not filed any motion on notice, nor moved to settle the proposed judgment; her unseemly rush to memorialize a 'judgment' violates all accepted practice in New York state court," Trump's lawyers said.

His legal team continued that if Engoron decides to enter James' proposed judgment, then they request a stay of 30 days on enforcement.

"Given that the court-appointed monitor continues to be in place, there is no prejudice to the attorney general in briefly staying enforcement to allow for an orderly post-judgment process, particularly given the magnitude of judgment," they wrote.

Trump said he plans to appeal the decision.

Latest Headlines

HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Hydeia Broadbent, one of the nation's first generation to grow up with AIDs and a respective activist who lived with HIV her entire life, passed on in her sleep Tuesday at the age of 39.
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for viciously and repeatedly assaulting a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan in 2021.
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Japanese crime boss charged in U.S. with trafficking nuclear materials
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The alleged leader of Japan's Yakuza crime syndicate was charged with trying to sell weapons-grade nuclear materials from Burma to buyers from other nations, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona DA says she distrusts Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, won't extradite murder suspect
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Arizona Republican district attorney on Wednesday refused to extradite a suspected murderer to New York City because of what she said was her distrust of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of 'Rust' armorer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday the trial of Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer who was in charge of props on the film set of Rust, where a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
EPA policy toward cross-state pollution questioned in Supreme Court hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
EPA policy toward cross-state pollution questioned in Supreme Court hearing
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a high-stakes environmental case holding implications for the regulation of air pollution nationwide. A decision could limit the EPA's authority to regulate emissions nationwide.
Boeing to replace head of troubled 737 Max program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Boeing to replace head of troubled 737 Max program
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Boeing announced Wednesday that it is replacing 737 Max program head Ed Clark amid new concerns about the passenger aircraft.
Pence announces $20 million American Solutions Project to promote conservatism
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pence announces $20 million American Solutions Project to promote conservatism
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence and the Advancing America Freedom conservative political advocacy organization intend to spend $20 million to emphasize conservatism over populism and socialism.
President Biden's brother testifies in House impeachment hearing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Biden's brother testifies in House impeachment hearing
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's brother James testified behind closed doors Wednesday in the House Republican impeachment inquiry.
Jury selection begins in trial of Connecticut trooper's shooting of schizophrenic teen
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial of Connecticut trooper's shooting of schizophrenic teen
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jury selection is underway in the trial of Connecticut State Trooper Brian North, who is accused of manslaughter in the killing of a schizophrenic teenager in 2020 in West Haven, Conn.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement