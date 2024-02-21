Trending
Feb. 21, 2024 / 9:40 PM

Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years

By Mark Moran
New York State Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg enters the District Attorney's office in New York City in 2023. Wednesday, Bragg announced the sentencing of a man who stomped and viciously attacked a Filipino woman in Manhattan in 2021. Photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI
New York State Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg enters the District Attorney's office in New York City in 2023. Wednesday, Bragg announced the sentencing of a man who stomped and viciously attacked a Filipino woman in Manhattan in 2021. Photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for viciously and repeatedly assaulting a 65-year-old Filipino woman in Midtown Manhattan in 2021.

"Brandon Elliot assaulted a 65-year-old woman because of her Filipino descent," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "This attack has left lasting fear and anxiety for the victim and many in the AAPI community. I hope the closure of this case will allow the victim to continue healing and moving forward, while also sending a strong message that we will seek full accountability for anyone who commits violence against their fellow New Yorkers because of their race or ethnicity."

Elliot pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court in December 2023 to one count each of assault in the first degree as a hate crime, which is a Class B felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony.

On March 29, 2021, Elliot approached the woman on the sidewalk of West 43rd St. between 8th and 9th Avenues and said, "F- you. You don't belong here, according to court documents and Elliot's guilty plea.

He then proceeded to kick the woman in the torso, knocking her to the ground and repeatedly kicked and stomped on her head and body. A passerby tried to intervene and stop the attack but Elliot threatened him with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured pelvis and contusions to her forehead and across her body.

Police arrested Elliot two days later thanks to a tip from the public sent to the New York Police Department's Crime Stoppers unit.

Elliot was already on lifetime parole and had been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of his mother in 2002, according to the New York Daily News.

Elliot stabbed his mother three times in the chest in front of his 5-year-old sister when he was 19.

Reports of hate crimes targeting Asians and Asian Americans surged during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, hate crimes targeting people of Asian appearance rose by almost 150% when health officials tracked the origin of the virus to China.

