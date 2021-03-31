March 31 (UPI) -- A man caught on video stomping a 65-year-old Asian woman in the head was arrested early Wednesday, according to the New York City Police Department.

Brandon Elliot, 38, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and one count each of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault, police said, according to NBC News.

Elliot was on lifetime parole when he was walking down West 43rd Street in midtown Manhattan, where he approached the woman, whose identity was not released, and kicked her in the stomach. Surveillance video from a building shows Elliot stomping on her head multiple times.

The assailant allegedly said, "[Expletive] you. You don't belong here," to the victim, according to police.

Elliot was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of his mother in 2002, the New York Daily News reported Wednesday.

Elliot stabbed his mother three times in the chest in front of his 5-year-old sister. He was 19 at the time.

He was apprehended Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton, a hotel in midtown that was converted into a homeless shelter, according to the report.

Reports of hate crimes targeting Asians and Asian Americans have surged since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, hate crimes targeting people of Asian appearance have risen by almost 150%.

On Tuesday, the White House announced new initiatives to tackle racist abuse of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. President Joe Biden is to appoint a permanent director to lead policy coordination across the federal government.

"Across our nation, an outpouring of grief and outrage continues at the horrific violence and xenophobia perpetrated against Asian American communities, especially Asian American women and girls," the White House said.

"As President Biden said during his first prime time address, anti-Asian violence and xenophobia is wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

The NYPD is still searching for a man who was filmed punching and choking an Asian man on the New York City subway. The victim was choked for about 15 seconds then collapsed, according to the video posted to Twitter on Monday.