BTS urges end to anti-Asian hate during White House visit

Members of the Korean Pop band BTS speak against anti-Asian hate during Tuesday's daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS urged their ARMY of fans and Americans to end anti-Asian hate during a visit to the White House Tuesday. All seven members of the K-pop group that includes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook attended the White House press briefing and took turns speaking about the importance of diversity and Asian inclusion. Advertisement

"It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss important issues of anti-asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," band member RM started things off by speaking without a translator. "We thank President Biden and the White House for giving this important opportunity to speak about the important causes and remind ourselves of what we can do as artists."

"We are here today thanks to our ARMY, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful," J-Hope said in Korean through a translator.

Jungkook spoke next and expressed his surprise that "music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers," he said. "We believe music is always amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."

"It's not wrong to be different," Suga added. "The quality begins when we open up and embrace our differences."

And V reminded everyone "has their own history."

"We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person," he said.

After the press briefing, BTS band members met with President Joe Biden to discuss their roles as youth ambassadors and to commemorate the last day of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.