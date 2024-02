Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the focus of private questioning before the GOP-led House committee conducting an impeachment inquiry would be on James Biden's business. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's brother James testified behind closed doors Wednesday in the House Republican impeachment inquiry. James Biden's opening statement to the committee said his brother "has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest" in his business. Advertisement

When subpoenaed last year, James Biden's attorney Paul Fishman reiterated that "Jim Biden has never involved his brother in his business dealings."

James Biden was deposed privately Wednesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the focus of questioning would be the money, Jim Biden's business and what Jordan called "the brand."

The James Biden deposition comes just a day after an ex-FBI informant who was to be a star witness in Republican efforts to impeach President Biden was released on bond after being criminally charged with lying about the Bidens.

Federal prosecutors said Alexander Smirnov admitted Russian intelligence was involved in passing a false story about Hunter Biden.

The arrest of Smirnov dealt a blow the GOP impeachment efforts.

Special Counsel David Weiss alleges Smirnov lied, fabricating stories about the Bidens and Ukrainian company Burisma. Smirnov was also charged with obstruction.

Hunter Biden is set to testify privately Feb. 28 before GOP-led House committees trying to impeach the president.

The White House denies any wrongdoing by the Bidens and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the allegations are baseless and Republicans are playing political games with the impeachment process.