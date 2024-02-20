Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 8:37 PM

Measles cases continue to rise in South Florida

Resurgence of disease likely linked to decline in vaccinations, experts say

By Chris Benson

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Six cases of the measles have now been reported in Florida and have been traced back to a Weston elementary school in what some experts warn could be a rising problem with people being unvaccinated.

The names or other identifiable information about those who have been infected with measles -- other than the cases were not travel-related -- was not available about the outbreak that was linked to Manatee Bay Elementary School in Broward County.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the county's Department of Health said it was "investigating multiple cases" of the measles, and "continuously working with all partners, including Broward County Public Schools and local hospitals, to identify contacts that are at risk of transmission."

Measles -- a highly contagious virus which has no cure -- symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes with a rash that appears 3 to 5 days after first symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Related

On Friday, Broward County confirmed that a third-grader with no travel history had been reported as being infected with the virus.

Advertisement

While the disease, itself, was virtually eliminated in the United States by the year 2000, experts say the resurgence of the disease likely is linked to a decline in vaccinations for measles, which was introduced in 1963. It is not clear if those who have recently been infected were vaccinated or not.

Before the measles vaccination was instituted, roughly 500,000 cases were reported annually, with about 500 people who died from it on an annual basis. But deaths by measles increased by 43% globally in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2023, there were 58 cases of measles reported in the United States. Across 11 states as of Thursday were a total of 20 reported cases of the measles.

An epidemiologist and the chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital told ABC News that it is "very likely" this particular outbreak is due to unvaccinated students given how nearly all previous outbreaks were among those who were unvaccinated.

"This pattern aligns with historical data showing that measles primarily spreads among unvaccinated populations," said Dr. John Brownstein.

Brownstein added that an outbreak like this is "very concerning" due to the fact measles is "highly infectious that can lead to serious health complications, especially in children and immunocompromised individuals," he told ABC, adding that it indicates "potential gaps in herd immunity," which is vital to the prevention of such diseases.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
In response to Florida's book banning, Ripley's to give state's residents free books
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Believe it or not, a Florida public school has designated three Ripley's Believe It or Not! books for potential banning.
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
United Airlines plane with damaged wing lands safely in Denver
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing in Denver Monday due to a damaged wing.
Nikki Haley vows to stay in presidential race, not give into GOP 'herd mentality'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nikki Haley vows to stay in presidential race, not give into GOP 'herd mentality'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the last Republican primary candidate to hold out hope for unseating former President Donald Trump, told supporters Tuesday she isn't going anywhere.
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The body of Audrii Cunningham, an 11-year-old girl who had been missing in Texas, was found Tuesday, officials said. A suspect is in custody.
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA announces $500M to help prevent wildfires in western U.S.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced $500 million will be used to confront the nation's ongoing wildfire crisis.
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
YouTube parenting blogger Ruby Franke sentenced on child abuse charges
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Former parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke on Tuesday was sentenced to four consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison on child abuse charges.
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kamala Harris visits Pittsburgh, announces $5.8B clean water investment
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday announced a $5.8 billion investment for clean water infrastructure.
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Jackson County, Mo., prosecutor's office says two men have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade which left one person dead.
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. plans sanctions against Russia over Alexei Navalny's death
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States says "major sanctions" are coming against Russia on Friday in response to the circumstances surrounding the death of Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Russian court upholds U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich's prison sentence
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A judicial court in Russia on Tuesday upheld the sentence of wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Missing 11-year-old girl in Texas found dead
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Kim Jong Un receives car from Vladimir Putin in show of 'special' friendship
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
Hawaii considers $25 tourist tax to cover fire, environmental damage
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
2 adults now charged in fatal Kansas City Super Bowl shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement