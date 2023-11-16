Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 2:54 PM

Deaths from measles surged 43% to 136,000 last year

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
The estimated number of measles cases stands at 9 million and deaths at 136,000 for 2022, mostly among children, the CDC reported. Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force
The estimated number of measles cases stands at 9 million and deaths at 136,000 for 2022, mostly among children, the CDC reported. Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Lotz/U.S. Air Force

Measles deaths are surging worldwide, prompted by a wave of infections among unvaccinated children, public health experts say.

Deaths from measles increased by 43% globally in 2022 compared to the year before, resulting from an 18% increase in measles cases, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say in a new report published Thursday.

Advertisement

The estimated number of measles cases stands at 9 million and deaths at 136,000 for 2022, mostly among children, the report published in Friday's edition of the CDC publication Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"The increase in measles outbreaks and deaths is staggering, but unfortunately, not unexpected given the declining vaccination rates we've seen in the past few years," John Vertefeuille, director of CDC's Global Immunization Division, said in a CDC news release. "Measles cases anywhere pose a risk to all countries and communities where people are under-vaccinated. Urgent, targeted efforts are critical to prevent measles disease and deaths."

Related

In 2022, 37 countries experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks, compared with 22 countries the year before, the report noted.

There were 26 African nations that experienced a measles outbreak in 2022, along with six in the Eastern Mediterranean, two in Southwest Asia and one in Europe.

Advertisement

Measles is preventable through a two-dose vaccination, but there were still 33 million children who missed a measles vaccine dose -- nearly 22 million missed their first dose and another 11 million missed their second.

The global vaccine coverage rate stands at 83% for the first dose and 74% for the second, well under the 95% two-dose coverage that creates herd immunity and protects communities from outbreaks.

Low-income countries continue to have the lowest vaccination rates, at 66%.

Of the 22 million children who missed their first dose of measles vaccine, more than half live in just 10 countries: Angola, Brazil, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Pakistan and Philippines.

"The lack of recovery in measles vaccine coverage in low-income countries following the pandemic is an alarm bell for action. Measles is called the inequity virus for good reason. It is the disease that will find and attack those who aren't protected," said Kate O'Brien, WHO director for Immunization, Vaccine and Biologicals. "Children everywhere have the right to be protected by the lifesaving measles vaccine, no matter where they live."

More information

The World Health Organization has more about measles.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

CDC, FDA work to provide more RSV vaccines for infants amid tight supply
Health News // 30 seconds ago
CDC, FDA work to provide more RSV vaccines for infants amid tight supply
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The CDC said Thursday it is releasing more than 77,000 more doses of the RSV monoclonal antibody vaccine Beyfortus, designed to protect infants from severe effects of the respiratory virus.
More people in the U.S. skip medical care due to cost than in other wealthy nations
Health News // 5 hours ago
More people in the U.S. skip medical care due to cost than in other wealthy nations
If you need medical care, you're more likely to skip it due to cost issues if you're American than if you're Australian, Canadian, British or French, a new report finds.
Shrinkage in brain's hippocampus linked to thinking declines
Health News // 6 hours ago
Shrinkage in brain's hippocampus linked to thinking declines
Shrinkage of one of the brain's key memory centers appears to herald thinking declines, a new study finds.
Wearable smart devices can help predict frailty-related conditions in older adults
Health News // 9 hours ago
Wearable smart devices can help predict frailty-related conditions in older adults
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wearable devices may provide the answer to working out which older adults are at future risk of frailty-related health complications by tracking their circadian rhythms, results from a new peer-reviewed study show.
Herniated discs could be repaired with biologic patch one day, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Herniated discs could be repaired with biologic patch one day, researchers say
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New, preclinical research by Penn Medicine and others revealed how a biologic patch activated by natural motion could become a key weapon in repairing herniated discs in the back and relieving pain.
Nicotine pouches don't curb cravings, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Nicotine pouches don't curb cravings, study shows
Oral nicotine pouches might be marketed as an alternative to cigarettes, but they do little to curb smokers' nicotine cravings, a new study finds.
Experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide may cut fat in liver
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide may cut fat in liver
Retatrutide, an experimental weight-loss drug that could compete against blockbusters Wegovy and Zepbound, may work wonders for obese folks with liver disease, new research shows.
Exposure to pesticides linked to lower sperm concentrations in men
Health News // 1 day ago
Exposure to pesticides linked to lower sperm concentrations in men
Pesticide exposure appears to be linked to lower sperm concentrations in men around the world, a new large-scale evidence review has concluded.
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. medical insurance claims for treatment for eating disorders jumped 65% as a percentage of all claim lines between 2018 and 2022, according to a new report from an independent provider of medical claims.
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Health News // 2 days ago
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Intermittent fasting is associated with higher energy and improved mood, a large study by researchers in Britain confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Nicotine pouches don't curb cravings, study shows
Nicotine pouches don't curb cravings, study shows
Herniated discs could be repaired with biologic patch one day, researchers say
Herniated discs could be repaired with biologic patch one day, researchers say
Wearable smart devices can help predict frailty-related conditions in older adults
Wearable smart devices can help predict frailty-related conditions in older adults
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement