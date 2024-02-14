Duolingo under investigation in Russia for LGBTQ+ content

Pittsburgh-based Duolingo, which provides learning app lessons on more than 40 languages, is facing an investigation in Russia for its use of LGBTQ+ characters. Image courtesy of Duolingo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Global language-learning app Duolingo is under investigation in Russia for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, according to Russian state media. Roskomnadzor, Russia's media watchdog, is accusing the U.S.-based company of spreading "LGBT propaganda" after Radetel -- an activist human rights organization that claims to defend "public morality, culture and traditional values" -- raised allegations about the educational materials not being suitable for children. Advertisement

Radetel filed a complaint against Duolingo, which offers lessons on more than 40 languages around the world and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., after several parents in Russia complained that the app refers to LGBTQ+ people.

Duolingo prides itself on featuring LGBTQ+ characters in "everyday settings," according to the company's website. Duolingo says it "believes deeply in diversity and representation" and includes "all types of characters of different ages, ethnic backgrounds and sexual orientations."

Duolingo characters, such as Lin, Bea and Oscar, are among the language app's queer representation as the company says it wants to normalize LGBTQ+ life. Eddy, pictured below, "enjoys sports, lifting weights or watching football," and is saying "my boyfriend is very nice" in Spanish.

Duolingo's global audience of more than 60 million represents a "broad base of learners," the company says, adding that it has a responsibility to "reflect and relate to the experiences of all kinds of people, LGBTQIA+ folks included."

Since 2013, Russia has had stringent anti-LGBTQ+ laws, which censor "LGBTQ+ propaganda."

Last year, Russia's highest court ruled that "the international LGBT public movement" is an extremist organization and is, therefore, banned.

Representatives from Duolingo have not commented on the investigation.