Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 10:40 PM

Duolingo under investigation in Russia for LGBTQ+ content

By Sheri Walsh
Pittsburgh-based Duolingo, which provides learning app lessons on more than 40 languages, is facing an investigation in Russia for its use of LGBTQ+ characters. Image courtesy of Duolingo
Pittsburgh-based Duolingo, which provides learning app lessons on more than 40 languages, is facing an investigation in Russia for its use of LGBTQ+ characters. Image courtesy of Duolingo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Global language-learning app Duolingo is under investigation in Russia for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters, according to Russian state media.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media watchdog, is accusing the U.S.-based company of spreading "LGBT propaganda" after Radetel -- an activist human rights organization that claims to defend "public morality, culture and traditional values" -- raised allegations about the educational materials not being suitable for children.

Advertisement

Radetel filed a complaint against Duolingo, which offers lessons on more than 40 languages around the world and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., after several parents in Russia complained that the app refers to LGBTQ+ people.

Duolingo prides itself on featuring LGBTQ+ characters in "everyday settings," according to the company's website. Duolingo says it "believes deeply in diversity and representation" and includes "all types of characters of different ages, ethnic backgrounds and sexual orientations."

Related

Duolingo characters, such as Lin, Bea and Oscar, are among the language app's queer representation as the company says it wants to normalize LGBTQ+ life. Eddy, pictured below, "enjoys sports, lifting weights or watching football," and is saying "my boyfriend is very nice" in Spanish.

Advertisement

Duolingo's global audience of more than 60 million represents a "broad base of learners," the company says, adding that it has a responsibility to "reflect and relate to the experiences of all kinds of people, LGBTQIA+ folks included."

Since 2013, Russia has had stringent anti-LGBTQ+ laws, which censor "LGBTQ+ propaganda."

Last year, Russia's highest court ruled that "the international LGBT public movement" is an extremist organization and is, therefore, banned.

Representatives from Duolingo have not commented on the investigation.

Latest Headlines

U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three people and four companies that the United States accuses of procuring American goods and technology for Iran and the Middle Eastern country's U.S.-designated central bank.
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- House Homeland Security Chairman and Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, who oversaw the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, announced Wednesday he plans to retire from Congress when his term ends.
Rep. James Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. James Clyburn to step down from House Democratic leadership
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Rep. James Clyburn announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his post as assistant House Democratic leader, but stated he will seek re-election in November.
Special council urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's request to review immunity claim
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Special council urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's request to review immunity claim
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to deny Donald Trump's request to stay an appellate court's ruling that denied him a broad claim of presidential immunity against federal election charges.
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden blocked the deportation of "certain Palestinians who are present in the United States" on Wednesday, giving them an 18-month safe haven as humanitarian conditions in Gaza deteriorate.
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- One person was killed, and more than 20 were injured, after gunmen opened fire Wednesday on partygoers near the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, according to police who said three people are in custody.
Customs officials check more than 1B flower shipments prior to Valentine's Day
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Customs officials check more than 1B flower shipments prior to Valentine's Day
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday, Valentine's Day, the agency has inspected more than 1 billion cut flower shipments since Jan. 1.
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Speculation that Russia is on the cusp of putting a nuclear device in space is raising alarm on Capitol Hill a day before the White House is to brief congressional leaders on a 'serious national security threat.'
Bipartisan bill targets burnout, suicide rate among health care providers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bipartisan bill targets burnout, suicide rate among health care providers
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers expressed bipartisan support Wednesday for the reauthorization of legislation aimed at protecting health care workers from burnout.
Republicans call EPA regulations 'burdensome,' despite their public benefits
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Republicans call EPA regulations 'burdensome,' despite their public benefits
WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Wednesday attacked environmental regulations as "burdensome" for small businesses, saying they stifle innovation, even as some testified that the rules align community and business interests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement