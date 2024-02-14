Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 4:26 AM

Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast

By Darryl Coote
The Russian warship Caesar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Project 775 class, was reportedly destroyed Wednesday morning in waters off the coast of Crimea by the Ukrainian military. File Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA
The Russian warship Caesar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Project 775 class, was reportedly destroyed Wednesday morning in waters off the coast of Crimea by the Ukrainian military. File Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military said Wednesday it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship in waters off the coast of occupied Crimea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine identified the ship in a statement as the Caesar Kunikov, which can hold about 87 crew members. It said the ship was located in the Black Sea off the coast of the Russian-occupied resort city of Alupka.

Advertisement

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense also confirmed the attack, stating on X that one Russian ship had been "upgraded to a submarine."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with units of the [Defense Intelligence of Ukraine], destroyed the Caesar Kunikov large landing ship," it said in a statement.

Related

"Black Sea fish will definitely like Caesar salad."

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has since published a dramatically edited video seemingly of the attack.

Anton Gerashchenko, current advisor and former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, said the video shows how Group 13 of the Main Department of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Caesar Kunikov with the use of Maura V5 naval attack drones.

Advertisement

"Caesar Kunikov was used by Russia in the wars against Georgia, Syria and Ukraine," he said on X. "Symbolically, the Soviet officer after whom the ship was named was killed on this exact day 81 years ago."

Ukraine's intelligence department added in a separate statement on Telegram that the attack created "critical holes" to the left ship of the ship, which caused it to sink.

The attack follows Ukraine striking the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk off the coast of Crimea in late December.

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires several cruise missiles into East Sea
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea fires several cruise missiles into East Sea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast Wednesday morning, South Korea's military said, as tensions remain at their highest in years on the Korean Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
World News // 15 hours ago
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- As part of its effort to lure more tourists, Saudi Arabia is working with an Italian firm to build a luxury train that will carry passengers on overnight trips through two UNESCO World Heritage archaeological sites.
EU says Apple iMessage, 3 Microsoft services are not digital 'gatekeepers'
World News // 17 hours ago
EU says Apple iMessage, 3 Microsoft services are not digital 'gatekeepers'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The European Commission said the four platform services of Apple and Microsoft should not be considered gatekeepers as defined by the Digital Markets Act after an investigation on Monday.
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Russian government has placed Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, on its list of wanted criminals due to the removal of Soviet monuments in Estonia.
Starbucks sees growth in Asia, where coffee becoming 'a thing'
World News // 19 hours ago
Starbucks sees growth in Asia, where coffee becoming 'a thing'
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Although the United States remains the runaway leader in the number of Starbucks outlets, Asian countries including China, Japan and South Korea are close on its heels, the company said.
President of Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu replaced in shakeup after safety data scandal
World News // 22 hours ago
President of Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu replaced in shakeup after safety data scandal
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The two top executives of Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu are to leave the company following a side-collision safety test rigging scandal that rocked the world's largest automaking group, the company said.
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
World News // 1 day ago
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired two missiles at an Iran-bound Greek bulk grain carrier in the Red Sea, slightly damaging the vessel but causing no injuries, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to be paroled from prison
World News // 1 day ago
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to be paroled from prison
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of Thailand will be released from prison, the Asian nation's justice minister said Tuesday.
Possible war crimes cited as Netherlands' supply of F-35 parts to Israel ruled illegal
World News // 1 day ago
Possible war crimes cited as Netherlands' supply of F-35 parts to Israel ruled illegal
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Dutch appellate court ruled Monday it is illegal for the Netherlands to distribute American-made combat aircraft parts to Israel due to a "clear risk" of humanitarian law violations.
Britain sanctions 4 'extremist' Israeli settlers for West Bank violence against Palestinians
World News // 1 day ago
Britain sanctions 4 'extremist' Israeli settlers for West Bank violence against Palestinians
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The British government issued a new round of sanctions on Monday against those described as extremist Israeli settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
Houthi missile strikes Iran-bound cargo ship in Red Sea but crew escape injury
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
In support of Trump, Elise Stefanik files bar complaint against N.Y. AG Letitia James
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
'History is watching,' Biden says in urging House to support aid plan for Ukraine
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Russia places Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on wanted list
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement