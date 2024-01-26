U.S. halts funding after U.N. agency staff accused in Oct. 7 Hamas attacks

1 of 2 | U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Friday the United States is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States said Friday it is pausing funding to a United Nations relief agency after allegations some of its staff members may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East also acknowledged the allegations in a statement Friday, adding it was first notified by Israeli officials that as many as 12 of its staff are accused of participating in the attacks that killed hundreds of civilians. Advertisement

"The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on Oct. 7," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in the statement.

"To protect the agency's ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay," Lazzarini said. "Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution."

Lazzarini called the accusations "shocking."

During a Thursday conversation with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized a need for speed and thoroughness in an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

"The United States is extremely troubled by the allegations that twelve UNRWA employees may have been involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel," the State Department said in its statement.

"The Department of State has temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them."

Those steps include a full investigation into the allegations.

Neither the State Department or UNRWA elaborated on the alleged specific involvement of the agency's staff.

"We welcome the decision to conduct such an investigation and Secretary General Guterres' pledge to take decisive action to respond, should the allegations prove accurate. We also welcome the UN's announcement of a 'comprehensive and independent' review of UNRWA. There must be complete accountability for anyone who participated in the heinous attacks of Oct. 7," the State Department said in the statement.

"The United States has reached out to the Government of Israel to seek more information about these allegations, and we have briefed members of Congress. We will remain in close contact with the United Nations and Government of Israel regarding this matter."

The early October attacks by Hamas fighters left more than 1,100 people dead while more than 200 were kidnapped and taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The UNRWA was established in 1949 to provide humanitarian aid to registered Palestine refugees in the agency's area of operations.

"UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks of Oct. 7 and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages and their safe return to their families," Lazzarini said in the UNRWA statement.