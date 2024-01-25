Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 9:35 AM

Trump testimony expected in E. Jean Carroll damages trial after multiple delays

By Doug Cunningham
Donald Trump said in overnight social media post he will testify in the E. Jean Carroll damages trial Thursday. A Jan. 9 order from U.S. Judge Lewis Kaplan bars Trump from testifying that he did not sexually assault Carroll or that she fabricated her account of the assault. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Donald Trump said in overnight social media post he will testify in the E. Jean Carroll damages trial Thursday. A Jan. 9 order from U.S. Judge Lewis Kaplan bars Trump from testifying that he did not sexually assault Carroll or that she fabricated her account of the assault. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to testify Thursday in the trial to determine how much he owes writer E. Jean Carroll in damages after multiple days of delays.

Trump signaled his plans to testify in a flurry of posts on social media where he again alleged that Carroll falsely accused him of sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a New York department story, despite having been found liable for both the abuse and for defaming her by publicly claiming she lied to sell copies of her memoir.

Advertisement

"I'm heading back to New York City for a trial based on False Accusations, from perhaps decades ago -- The woman has no idea when!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Judge Lewis Kaplan has ordered that Trump will not be able to make such statements against Carroll in court Thursday if he does indeed take the stand.

Advertisement

"Mr. Trump is precluded from offering any testimony, evidence, or argument suggesting or implying that he did not sexually assault Ms. Carroll, that she fabricated her account of the assault, or that she had any motive to do so," the judge wrote in a Jan. 9 court filing.

Trump, however, when asked about his potential testimony before the trial indicated he would still deny having ever met Carroll.

"I'm going to explain I don't know who the hell she is," Trump told reporters.

Thursday's proceedings to determine whether Carroll gets another $10 million plus unspecified punitive damages on top of the $5 million in defamation damages already awarded by a separate jury are expected to begin with Carroll concluding her testimony that began last week.

Carroll's lawyers are expected to play portions of a Trump deposition for the jury Thursday where he calls the now-proven sexual abuse allegations a hoax and asserts that Carroll is not his type. During that deposition he also looked at a photo of Carroll and thought she was his ex-wife Marla Maples.

During her earlier testimony Carroll reiterated that Trump assaulted her and lied about it, then went further to deny they had met at all, adding that she has "paid as dearly as possible" for publicly accusing Trump as her reputation has been damaged by his public comments which also subjected her to immediate and constant harassment by the former president's supporters.

Advertisement

Kaplan threatened to remove Trump, who had not been required to be present for Carroll's testimony, from the court after he was heard loudly complaining during Carroll's statements, calling the trial a "witch hunt" and a "con job."

The trial was delayed multiple times this week. It quickly adjourned Monday when Trump lawyer Alina Habba said she was sick after visiting relatives who later tested positive for COVID-19. Her co-counsel was also exposed and a juror left the trial after also feeling ill.

It was delayed again after Habba had requested a pause for Trump to travel to New Hampshire Tuesday for the state's GOP primary.

The trial was put on hold both Tuesday and Wednesday without clarification if it was in response to the illness concerns or Trump's campaign.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alaska Airlines: Boeing 737-9 MAX weekslong grounding to cost $150M
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines: Boeing 737-9 MAX weekslong grounding to cost $150M
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Alaska Airlines addressed the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737-9 MAX planes in a financial report issued on Thursday.
Biden visits Wisconsin to announce $5B for new infrastructure projects across U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden visits Wisconsin to announce $5B for new infrastructure projects across U.S.
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin Thursday to announce nearly $5 billion in federal investments to launch 37 major transportation projects across the country.
Maine Supreme Court won't rule on Trump ballot eligibility until SCOTUS decision
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maine Supreme Court won't rule on Trump ballot eligibility until SCOTUS decision
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to remove former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot before the U.S. Supreme Court can weigh in.
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Washington state member of the Proud Boys who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A new study estimates nearly 65,000 rape-related pregnancies have occurred since the reversal of Roe vs. Wade in states with total abortion bans.
Manhunt underway in Arkansas for 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Manhunt underway in Arkansas for 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A manhunt has been launched to find two murder suspects who escaped from an Arkansas detention facility, authorities said.
FAA bans Boeing 737 Max 9 production expansion, clears path for jets to fly
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FAA bans Boeing 737 Max 9 production expansion, clears path for jets to fly
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared a path to return 171 grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to the sky in a plan that also bans Max production expansion.
Possible microbial contamination spurs cough syrup recall
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Possible microbial contamination spurs cough syrup recall
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Microbial contamination spurs Robitussin Honey cough syrup recall
Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman denied abortion, to attend State of the Union
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bidens invite Kate Cox, Texas woman denied abortion, to attend State of the Union
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has invited Kate Cox, the Texas woman who was denied an emergency abortion by the state's Supreme Court, to join first lady Jill Biden as her guest at the State of the Union.
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $149.5M to settle Washington state opioid claims
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six bodies found on dirt road in California
Six bodies found on dirt road in California
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. 'gravely concerned' after reports of mass casualties in Israeli raids
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
Five elite universities pay $104.5 million to settle price-fixing suit
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement