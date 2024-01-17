E. Jean Carroll tells damages hearing that Donald Trump assaulted her, lied about it

1 of 2 | E. Jean Carroll testified Wednesday that she's back in federal court because Donald Trump assaulted her years ago and then lied about it. Trump was found liable last year for sexually abusing and then defaming Carroll as a jury awarded her $5 million. File Photo by Louis Lanzano /UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- E. Jean Carroll took the stand Wednesday in the second day of a trial to determine how much damages former President Donald Trump owes for making defamatory statements against her. Carroll told the courtroom, with Trump present, that the former president repeatedly spread lies about her since she came forward in 2019, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1996. Advertisement

"I'm here because I was assaulted by Donald Trump and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened. He lied. And he shattered my reputation," Carroll said from the witness stand Wednesday.

Carroll said she expected Trump to claim the encounter was consensual but her attorney Shawn Crowley, noted that "he went much, much further," denying that he ever met her at all and lodging further allegations against her.

"He said I made up an accusation to sell a book, that is a lie. He said I made an accusation for publicity, that is a lie. He said my false accusation damaged the real victims of sexual assault, that is a lie," Carroll said.

She noted that Trump's statements were particularly impactful because they were made while he was president.

"The thing that really got me about this is from the White House, he asked if anyone has any information about me, and if they did, to please come forward as soon as possible, because he wanted the world to know what's really going on and that people like me should pay dearly," Carroll said.

When asked by Crowley if she had paid dearly, Carrol responded that she has "paid as dearly as possible" noting that Trump's comments "instantaneously" led her to face harassment from his supporters and "ended the world I had been living in."

"I receive them all the time, sometimes hundreds a day," she said.

"I just want my reputation back."

Crowley told the court Wednesday that Trump's comments about Carroll have not stopped, even while he was present in the courtroom.

"He sat in this courthouse this morning. And while he was sitting there, he posted more defamatory statements, more lies about Ms. Carroll and this case," Crowley said. "By our count, by our last count, 22 posts just today. Think about that. Think about that when you consider how much money will it take to get him to stop."

Crowley also said that Trump on Wednesday could be heard "loudly saying things" about Carroll's testimony, including claiming it was false and saying "she's gotten her memory back," noting that the jury may have been able to hear it.

The New York federal court jury is deciding how much more money in damages Trump will have to pay for further defaming her following a $5 million defamation verdict against him in an earlier case she brought.

A federal judge ruled in June 2023 that Carroll could file an amendment to her complaint and request an award of an additional $10 million.

Trump denies the attack and his attorney Alina Habba said Carroll's reputation wasn't harmed because she gained more fame and notoriety than she could ever have dreamed of because of Trump's statements.

Habba accused Carroll of looking for a windfall because of mean things said about her on social media. Habba said Carroll had "prospered since the sexual assault allegations."

Crowley said Carroll is afraid that someday somebody will make good on Trump's threats against her.