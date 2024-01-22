Trending
Jan. 22, 2024 / 1:40 PM

Supreme Court to weigh overturning Okla. death row inmate Richard Glossip's conviction

By Chris Benson
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear arguments this year on whether or not to overturn the murder conviction of John Glossip amid concerns that he received an unfair trial. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear arguments later this year on whether to overturn the murder conviction of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Glossip, convicted of murdering his boss at an Oklahoma City motel in 1998, has come up against the possibility of being executed nine different times as his attorneys argued that he did not receive a fair trial after it was revealed that a key witness against him had an untreated psychiatric condition that was not disclosed to the court.

"We are grateful that the court is providing Richard Glossip the opportunity to argue that Oklahoma should not be permitted to kill him," Glossip's attorney, John Mills said. "We are also grateful that the state's chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General Gentner Drummond agrees that Mr. Glossip did not receive a fair trial and his conviction must be reversed."

Drummond last year opened an Independent Counsel review of Glossip's murder conviction and death sentence and the Supreme Court followed by blocking an execution attempt scheduled for May.

"Public confidence in the death penalty requires the highest standard of reliability, so it is appropriate that the U.S. Supreme Court will review this case," Drummond said in a statement Monday.

Drummond's office noted that an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Glossip's April 2023 appeal for a post-conviction relief -- a legal maneuver allowing a defendant to present new evidence after a judgment has been made -- "despite the State's extraordinary admission of error in Glossip's trial."

The Criminal Appeals Court "refused to accept the state's confession of error, instead reaching the extraordinary conclusion that Glossip's execution must go forward notwithstanding the State's determination that his conviction is unsustainable," Glossip's legal representatives said about the April 2023 court decision.

Don Knight, another attorney for Glossip, said the state attorney general's "concession of error is historically unprecedented." Knight went on to say that "two independent investigations cast grave doubts on the reliability" of Glossip's original murder conviction.

Mills noted it took 25 years for Oklahoma "to disclose that the undisputed killer and the prosecution's star witness, Justin Sneed, was lying and that it did not correct his falsehoods for the jury." The state, Mills concluded, "now agrees this failure, and the cumulative effect of other errors in the case, require a new trial" for Glossip.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department targets Hamas financial networks with new sanctions
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Treasury Department targets Hamas financial networks with new sanctions
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury announced a new round of sanctions on Monday against financial networks that support the militant group Hamas with hopes to choke off funding to their military operations against Israel.
Parents of Michigan school shooter set for manslaughter trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Parents of Michigan school shooter set for manslaughter trial
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- In a rare attempt to hold parents accountable for a child's mass shooting, the parents of Oxford, Mich., school gunman Ethan Crumbley are set for trial on manslaughter charges this week.
Joe Biden supporters seek victory in N.H. primary with write-in campaign
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden supporters seek victory in N.H. primary with write-in campaign
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will not appear on primary ballots in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but his supporters are rallying an effort to write him in.
Trump, E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed over illness concerns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump, E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed over illness concerns
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Monday's hearing in the trial on how much former President Donald Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll in damages for defaming her was postponed Monday as some of Trump's attorneys and a juror had been ill.
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An effort to bring whole milk back to schools across the nation is heading for the Senate, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is pushing back on the bill.
ExxonMobil sues activist investors to ban shareholder vote on 'extreme' climate proposal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ExxonMobil sues activist investors to ban shareholder vote on 'extreme' climate proposal
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is suing a group of American and Dutch activist investors in an unprecedented effort to block them from putting an "extreme" proposal for stricter emissions reductions in front of shareholders.
White House abortion rights task force to meet for Roe vs. Wade 51st anniversary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House abortion rights task force to meet for Roe vs. Wade 51st anniversary
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet Monday with a task force of doctors and cabinet officials to announce new federal actions to protect access to reproductive care on the 51st anniversary of the ruling in Roe vs. Wade.
Macy's rejects buyout bid to take company private
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Macy's rejects buyout bid to take company private
Jan. 22 (UPI) --  Macy's said on Sunday that it has rejected a roughly $5.8 billion buyout offer by two investment groups to take the iconic department store chain private, but the bidders indicated they are not giving up.
Violent threats, rhetoric becoming commonplace, researchers warn
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Violent threats, rhetoric becoming commonplace, researchers warn
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Violent threats and rhetoric targeting judges, poll workers and political figures are on the rise in the United States -- and not just on fringe websites or platforms by organized extremist groups.
FAA recommends airlines inspect door plugs of Boeing 737-900ER jets
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FAA recommends airlines inspect door plugs of Boeing 737-900ER jets
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration late Sunday recommended airlines operating Boeing 737-900ER jets inspect their door plugs, which have the same design as the grounded 737 Max 9 fleet.
