Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2024 / 2:30 PM

Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution

By Mike Heuer
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith argued to halt his execution by nitrogen hypoxia scheduled for next week on the grounds that the method is untested and could constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections.
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith argued to halt his execution by nitrogen hypoxia scheduled for next week on the grounds that the method is untested and could constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Corrections.

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Convicted murderer and hitman Kenneth Smith, scheduled to die Thursday in the nation's first nitrogen hypoxia execution, wants the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to halt the procedure.

An attorney representing Smith, 58, on Friday told a three-judge appellate panel the execution should be called off due to potential constitutional violations and concerns that nitrogen hypoxia has too many uncertainties.

Advertisement

Attorney Robert Grass told the court Smith already survived an execution attempt in November 2022 when staff for the Alabama Department of Corrections couldn't establish a vein through which to administer a lethal injection despite trying for several hours.

The attempt was the third straight botched execution by the state's Department of Corrections and "inflicted actual physical and psychological pain" through repeated attempts to apply an IV through Smith's arms and hands while he was strapped to a gurney, Grass said.

Related

Smith recently requested nitrogen hypoxia as the method of his execution, but Grass filed the writ of certiorari asking the federal appellate court to determine "does a second attempt to execute a condemned person following a single, cruelly willful attempt to execute that same person violate the prohibition against cruel and unusual punishments under the Eighth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution?"

Advertisement

During a hearing Friday, Grass told a three-judge panel that nitrogen hypoxia is an unproven method of execution that might go wrong due to an ill-fitting mask or by causing Smith to become ill and choke on his vomit, AL.com reported.

U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker Jr. on Jan. 10 ruled the execution should continue as planned due to a lack of evidence showing nitrogen hypoxia posed any particular dangers. The method of execution requires the use of a mask to deliver pure nitrogen that causes the subject to pass out after about 40 seconds and die within 15 minutes.

Smith was convicted of murder for the 1988 beating and stabbing death of Elizabeth Sennett, whose husband hired Smith to kill her so he could collect a life insurance benefit to pay off debts.

A state jury voted 11-1 to recommend a sentence of life imprisonment for Smith, but the presiding judge overrode the recommendation and imposed the death penalty, Courthouse News reported.

The federal appellate court hearing concluded Friday with no immediate decision given.

Latest Headlines

Maine secretary of state appeals superior court delay in Trump ballot case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maine secretary of state appeals superior court delay in Trump ballot case
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has appealed a judge's decision to delay a ruling in the case to remove former President Donald Trump from the states 2024 primary ballot.
Divorce case documents show Wade took trips with Trump prosecutor Willis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Divorce case documents show Wade took trips with Trump prosecutor Willis
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accompanied special prosecutor Nathan Wade on multiple domestic and foreign trips, according to credit card receipts filed as part of his divorce court case.
Former Fla. GOP chair won't face sex assault charges but 'voyeurism' still on table
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Fla. GOP chair won't face sex assault charges but 'voyeurism' still on table
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former Florida Republican Party chairman Christian Ziegler won't be charged with sexual battery following a months-long investigation of a sexual battery claim against him, police have announced.
Grand jury called to investigate flawed police response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury called to investigate flawed police response to Uvalde shooting
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A special Texas grand jury has convened to investigate law enforcement's delayed response to the Uvalde school shooting to determine whether criminal charges can be filed against officers.
Continuing arctic blast puts 100M Americans under winter alerts
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Continuing arctic blast puts 100M Americans under winter alerts
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The weeklong arctic blast that blanketed most of the continental United States has one last breath before forecasters predict an unseasonal warmth next week.
President Joe Biden signs stopgap bill to fund government into March
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs stopgap bill to fund government into March
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a stopgap funding resolution passed by Congress the day before, averting a government shutdown for now.
Police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police: Infant OK despite being abandoned by alleged shoplifters
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- After a 3-month-old baby girl was abandoned during a suspected shoplifting incident at a Philadelphia Walmart Thursday, police said they think they know the child's identity and that of several of the suspects.
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A small plane made an emergency landing on a Virginia highway Friday afternoon, but none of the crew or passengers were injured.
Louisiana gains more majority-Black districts in new congressional map
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Louisiana gains more majority-Black districts in new congressional map
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Louisiana approved the state's new congressional map Friday which increases the total number of majority-Black districts to comply with a previous court ruling.
Alec Baldwin again indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Alec Baldwin again indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A grand jury in New Mexico on Friday revived a criminal case against Alec Baldwin over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
New political reality affects next week's New Hampshire primary
Continuing arctic blast puts 100M Americans under winter alerts
Continuing arctic blast puts 100M Americans under winter alerts
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement