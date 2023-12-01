Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 11:32 AM

U.S. executions in 2023 were concentrated in the South, group says

By Doug Cunningham
A Friday report from the Death Penalty Information Center said 24 people were executed in the United States in 2023. Three death row inmates, including Glynn Simmons, shown here, were exonerated. Photo courtesy of the Death Penalty Information Center
1 of 3 | A Friday report from the Death Penalty Information Center said 24 people were executed in the United States in 2023. Three death row inmates, including Glynn Simmons, shown here, were exonerated. Photo courtesy of the Death Penalty Information Center

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- For the ninth consecutive year, fewer than 30 people were executed in the United States in 2023 and fewer than 50 were sentenced to death as of Friday, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center.

Texas and Florida accounted for more than half of this year's 24 executions. In 2022,18 people were put to death in the United States.

Advertisement

"As has been historically true, prisoners of color were overrepresented among those executed and cases with white victims were more likely to be executed," a statement from the nonprofit center said Friday.

"Nine of the 24 prisoners executed were people of color. The vast majority of crimes for which defendants were executed this year (79%) involved white victims."

Related

And for the first time, a Gallup poll shows most Americans think the death penalty is administered unfairly, by a margin of 50% to 47%.

A majority of U.S. states, 29, have abolished the death penalty or paused executions by executive order. Three death row prisoners were exonerated this year, according to the center.

"The data show that most Americans no longer believe the death penalty can be imposed fairly," center executive director Robin M. Maher said in a statement.

Advertisement

"That important change can also be seen in the unprecedented show of support for death-sentenced prisoners from conservative lawmakers and elected officials this year, some of whom now oppose use of the death penalty in their state."

Florida had six executions and five new death sentences in 2023.

The center said use of capital punishment is still geographically isolated, with nearly all executions occurring in the South.

Just four other states put people to death in 2023 -- Alabama (2), Missouri (4), Oklahoma (4), and Texas (8).

Seven states sentenced people to death in 2023. They were Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas.

According to the center, "79% of the people executed this year had at least one of the following impairments: serious mental illness; brain injury, developmental brain damage, or an IQ in the range considered intellectually disabled; and/or chronic serious childhood trauma, neglect and/or abuse."

In a report published Friday, the center looked at capital punishment in Missouri, where four people were executed in 2023. The report said Missouri has a substantial history of racial violence directed at Black people.

"One of the most clear and persistent racial disparities in death sentencing concerns the overrepresentation of white victims among cases resulting in a death sentence," the report said.

Advertisement

"In Missouri, homicides involving white victims are seven times more likely to result in an execution than those with Black victims. ... Statistical analyses have found that broad prosecutorial discretion is one reason for continuing racial disparities in capital sentencing."

The center noted that of all death sentences in Missouri since 1972, 80% involved White victims, even though they are roughly 36% of homicide victims in the state. According to 2020 homicide data, the group said, Missouri had the highest Black homicide victimization rate in the country for the seventh year in a row.

Latest Headlines

House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House votes to expel Rep. George Santos amid fraud scandal
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Republican Rep. George Santos of New York faces a vote Friday that threatens to remove him from Congress more than a month after he pleaded not guilty to multiple federal fraud charges.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says any interest rate cut speculation is premature
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- In prepared remarks at Friday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said speculation about interest rate cuts to loosen monetary policy is premature.
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris attends COP28 summit in Dubai
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive at the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday to take part in two days of climate negotiations with hundreds of world leaders, the White House announced.
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on Supreme Court, dies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, died Friday in Phoenix. She was 93.
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration shares rules on EV tax credits for 'foreign entities'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The IRS and Treasury Department on Friday laid out guidance on electric vehicle tax credits for foreign manufacturers under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge halts Montana law banning TikTok on First Amendment grounds
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge has blocked Montana's statewide ban of the social media app TikTok, saying the law violated the Constitution's First Amendment.
Rice University relocates founder's remains after reckoning with ties to slavery
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rice University relocates founder's remains after reckoning with ties to slavery
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The remains of Rice University's founder have been moved to a family plot in Glenwood Cemetery as part of a redesign of the Houston campus and the school's reckoning with its founding father's ties to slavery.
Texas on the verge of making illegal border crossings a state crime
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas on the verge of making illegal border crossings a state crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Texas lawmakers last month approved Senate Bill 4, an immigration law that would allow Texas police to arrest people for illegally crossing the border from Mexico.
Bidens participate in National Christmas Tree lighting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Bidens participate in National Christmas Tree lighting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were part of the pageantry and celebration Thursday evening as The National Christmas Tree sparkled to life on the White House Ellipse during the official lighting ceremony.
NOAA announces $7.2 million to better predict severe weather
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NOAA announces $7.2 million to better predict severe weather
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will spend $7.2 million to better predict extreme weather events and the cause and effect of climate change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Husband of parenting YouTube star accused of child abuse files for divorce
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
Two Nevada State Patrol officers dead in Las Vegas hit-and-run
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
N.Y. appeals court reinstates Donald Trump gag order in civil fraud trial
As truce extended, IDF says 8 more Israeli hostages freed
As truce extended, IDF says 8 more Israeli hostages freed
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Rep. George Santos, facing expulsion, announces effort to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement