Gilgo Beach killing suspect is in court Tuesday with authorities promising a "significant development" in the case. File Photo by Simaah from Pixabay

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Rex Heuermann, a suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings in Long Island, is set to appear in court Tuesday, as County officials plan to share a "significant development" into the killings. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr., acting Police Commissioner Robert Waring and additional law enforcement officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the case. Advertisement

It follows a court proceeding involving alleged Heuermann in Riverhead, N.Y.

Heuermann, 60, of Massapequa Park, Long Island, was arrested in July in connection to the killings of four women, known as the "Gilgo Four."

The "Gilgo Four" victims were identified by DNA as Maureen Brainard Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello. In December 2010, they were found within a quarter mile of each other near Gilgo Beach.

Heuermann was charged in July for the killings of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello.

During the course of the investigation, also referred to as the Long Island serial killer case, six additional victims were discovered near Ocean Parkway, about 43 miles west of Gilgo Beach.