U.S. News
July 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM

Police take person into custody in connection with 'Gilgo 4' case

By Clyde Hughes

July 14 (UPI) -- Police said a person possibly connected to a series of murderers dating back to 2010 around Long Island has been taken into custody on Friday.

The Suffolk County Police Department took one suspect connected to the killings of a group of women known as the "Gilgo Four" into custody, law enforcement sources told ABC News, NBC News and CBS News.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office told NBC News on Friday morning there was a "significant development in the case," but did not give additional details.

Suffolk County Police led a police operation at Massapequa Park in Nassau County in what law enforcement referred to as the Long Island serial killer case. The person, who was not immediately identified publicly, may be revealed in a court hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Police have spent more than a decade looking for suspects in the case involving the four women, all of whom were sex workers, who were found dead and wrapped up in burlap in 2010. During its investigation, police found six more victims -- at least half of whom were also sex workers -- found dead along Ocean Parkway.

