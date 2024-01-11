Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 4:28 PM

Ex-cardinal in sexual assault case declared unfit to stand trial in Wisconsin

By Ehren Wynder
Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was diagnosed with dementia and declared unfit to stand trial in both Wisconsin and Massachusetts. He has claimed no memory of the allegations against him. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was diagnosed with dementia and declared unfit to stand trial in both Wisconsin and Massachusetts. He has claimed no memory of the allegations against him. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A sexual assault case against one of the most prominent Catholic leaders in the United States was suspended Wednesday on the grounds he was unfit to stand trial.

A Wisconsin court found former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 93, incompetent to stand trial after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Advertisement

Wisconsin county Judge David Reddy told the New York Times he did not have the power to dismiss the case entirely, as that decision would be up to District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld, but Reddy said McCarrick was "not likely to be competent," thus stalling the case procedure.

McCarrick did not attend Wednesday's hearing, but Reddy ruled McCarrick's attorney could enter a waiver of incompetency on his behalf. His attorney, Jerome Buting, said the ruling "isn't a victory or defeat; it's reality."

Related

The next hearing was scheduled for December, but the case could be dismissed sooner.

McCarrick was charged last year with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin on the accusation that he assaulted an 18-year-old in 1977 at a home on Geneva Lake. The charge carried the possibility of nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Advertisement

The recent ruling in Wisconsin could be the last development in McCarrick's prosecution. The former cardinal also faced sexual assault charges from the same victim in Massachusetts, but a judge there declared him incompetent to stand trial in August.

McCarrick has said he has no memory of the allegations.

Kerry Nelligan, a psychologist of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who diagnosed McCarrick with dementia and advised the court in Massachusetts, also influenced Reddy's decision in Wisconsin.

Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney representing the victim in the Massachusetts and Wisconsin cases, said his client is not discouraged by the judges' decisions and will continue to "seek validation and justice in the civil courts of New Jersey and New York" against McCarrick "and all relevant parties."

"Justice does not take a day off for clergy sexual abuse survivors and sexual abuse survivors," Garabedian said in a statement.

One of the most powerful and high-profile Catholic leaders in the United States, McCarrick led a public mass for Pope John Paul II in 1995 as archbishop of Newark. As archbishop of Washington, D.C. he participated in the funerals of Sen. Ted Kennedy and President Joe Biden's oldest son, Beau.

Advertisement

The New York Times first reported on the allegations against McCarrick in 2018. The Catholic Church conducted an internal investigation, finding him "credibly accused" of sexually assaulting an alter boy in the '70s. The church removed McCarrick from his position as archbishop of Washington, D.C., in 2018 and removed him from the priesthood the following year.

Latest Headlines

Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Gaza supporters to march Saturday in Washington, share stories of war victims
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The American Muslim Task Force for Palestine will hold a March on Washington Saturday, featuring speakers who have been affected by the violence in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Closing arguments got underway Thursday in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump following a bomb threat at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron. Trump was allowed to address the court.
VA's new life insurance program issues $950M to 31,000 veterans in first year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA's new life insurance program issues $950M to 31,000 veterans in first year
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday said over 31,000 veterans have benefited from its new life insurance program in the first year.
Man pleads guilty in 2022 knifing of NYPD officers on New Year's Eve
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man pleads guilty in 2022 knifing of NYPD officers on New Year's Eve
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The man who attacked three NYPD officers with an 18-inch kukri knife at a 2022 New Year's Eve Times Square security checkpoint pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of attempted murder and assault,
House progressives, conservatives criticize Biden's national security proposal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House progressives, conservatives criticize Biden's national security proposal
WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- While the Senate negotiates President Biden's supplemental national security package, Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives drew red lines Thursday that could make the package harder to pass.
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Flights spike ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday is supposed to be the busiest travel day heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Pentagon Inspector General to review handling of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon Inspector General to review handling of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- According to a Wednesday memo, the Pentagon's Inspector General will examine actions related to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent unannounced hospitalization.
FAA investigates Boeing after recent panel blowout on 737-9 Max aircraft
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA investigates Boeing after recent panel blowout on 737-9 Max aircraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it launched an investigation into Boeing after a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight on one of its passenger jets.
Robots help reimagine kitchen technology at CES 2024
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Robots help reimagine kitchen technology at CES 2024
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Exhibitors at the 2024 CES showed off technology that could help simplify complicated tasks in the kitchen. Some of these new inventions could change the way people grow and prepare food at home.
Hunter Biden to face federal arraignment on tax charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden to face federal arraignment on tax charges
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden will face a federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday on a nine-count indictment on tax-related charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
Prosecutor: 'Buck stops' with Donald Trump in N.Y. civil fraud case
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
FDA warns about possibly contaminated Massachusetts scallops
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Judge paves way for first nitrogen hypoxia execution set for Jan. 25
Judge paves way for first nitrogen hypoxia execution set for Jan. 25
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement