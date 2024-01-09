Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 2:37 AM

Marine Corps commandant undergoes open heart surgery

By Darryl Coote
Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith underwent successful open heart surgery Monday after suffering a heart attack in late October. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith was recovering at the hospital Monday night following successful open heart surgery, officials said.

Smith underwent surgery Monday to repair an aortic valve that was the cause of his heart attack in late October, the Marin Crops said in a statement.

"He is in good condition and continues to recover at the hospital among family members and his doctors," the statement said.

"Gen. Smith and his family are focused on his rehabilitation and appreciate everyone's continued respect for their privacy ahead of his full recovery."

Assistant Commandant Gen. Christopher Mahoney will continue to perform the duties as commandant until Smith's rehabilitation is complete, it said, though no timeline was given.

Smith, 58, suffered a heart attack while jogging the evening of Oct. 29, a little more than a month after he was confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 21 and sworn into office the next day.

He was released from inpatient care Nov. 15, with plans for him to undergo surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve that doctors said directly contributed to his heart attack.

Smith underwent surgery Monday as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remained hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing severe pain the evening of Jan. 1.

Austin and the Defense Department have come under criticism as the White House, including President Joe Biden, were unaware of the situation for several days.

The defense secretary has taken responsibility for the lack of transparency and his department has said that it will review procedures to see what needs to be changed to prevent such a situation occurring in the future.

