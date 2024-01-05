Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 6:09 PM

State Department offers reward for information on Hamas finance network

By Ehren Wynder
As the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the U.S. State Department has issued a reward for any information on five Hamas-linked financial facilitators. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
As the Israeli military continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the U.S. State Department has issued a reward for any information on five Hamas-linked financial facilitators. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $10 million to anyone who has information on key Hamas financiers.

The Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program on Friday said it is seeking information on Hamas financial facilitators Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah and Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah.

Khadir, also known as "Hamza," is a Sudan-based financier who has managed numerous companies in Hamas investment portfolio and was previously involved in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas, including funds sent directly to senior Hamas financial officer Mahir Jawad Yunis Salah, according to the State Department.

Hamza's network includes Sudan-based Al Rowad Real Estate Development, which the U.S. Department of the Treasury marked as a specially designated global terrorist organization in May 2022. Hamza also has longstanding financing ties to al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden-linked companies in Sudan.

Related

Alshawa, Jahleb and Jadallah all are part of Hamas' investment network in Turkey, the State Department said.

Alshawa is the CEO of Turkish foreign capital firm Trend GYO and has served as a board member on several Hamas investment portfolio companies.

Jahleb serves as the Hamas investment portfolio secretary and coordinates various activities for Hamas-controlled companies and Hamas officials.

Jadallah serves on the boards of several investment portfolio companies.

Nasrallah is a longtime Hamas operative with ties to Iranian entities. The State Department said he has been involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including to the group's military wing.

The U.S. Treasury Department listed all five financiers as specially designated global terrorists in October.

The State Department said it will provide rewards for any information leading to the identification and disruption of:

  • any source of revenue for Hamas
  • major Hamas donors or financial facilitators
  • financial institutions or exchange houses facilitating Hamas transactions
  • businesses or investments owned by Hamas or its financiers
  • front companies engaged in international procurement of dual-use technology on behalf of Hamas, an
  • criminal schemes involving Hamas members and supporters that financially benefit the organization

People with information on these or other Hamas affiliates should contact Rewards for Justice at 1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

