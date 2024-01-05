Trending
Jan. 5, 2024 / 4:02 PM

WHO: Nearly 600 attacks on Gaza, West Bank medical facilities since Israel-Hamas war began

By Doug Cunningham
The World Health Organization on Friday reported that since the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7 triggered the Gaza war, nearly 600 attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and the West Bank have occurred. Here, residents displaced by Israeli attacks take refuge in European Hospital, in Khan Yunis, Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 3 | The World Health Organization on Friday reported that since the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7 triggered the Gaza war, nearly 600 attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and the West Bank have occurred. Here, residents displaced by Israeli attacks take refuge in European Hospital, in Khan Yunis, Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Friday that since the war in Gaza began, hospitals and other vital medical infrastructure have been attacked nearly 600 times in Gaza and the West Bank.

WHO said 613 people have died within Occupied Palestinian Territory since Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7.

Spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in a statement "ongoing reduction of humanitarian space plus the continuing attacks on healthcare are pushing the people of Gaza to breaking point."

According to WHO data, 304 attacks occurred on health care facilities in the Gaza strip and 286 in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, a UNICEF statement Friday said children and families in Gaza continue to be killed and hurt in fighting, and they're also facing risks from preventable diseases as well as lack of food and water.

"Children in Gaza are caught in a nightmare that worsens with every passing day," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said. "All children and civilians must be protected from violence and have access to basic services and supplies."

UNICEF said that in children under 5, diarrhea cases rose form 48,000 to 71,000 in a week starting Dec. 17. That is equivalent to 3,220 new cases a day, compared to just an average of 2,000 cases per month before the war.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency tasked with providing aid to Palestinians reports 142 staff members killed in the war, while 1.9 million Gaza residents have been displaced.

Nearly 1.4 million are sheltering in 155 UNRWA Gaza strip facilities.

