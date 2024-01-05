Trending
Jan. 5, 2024 / 8:40 AM

Maersk says its ships will avoid Red Sea for the 'foreseeable future'

By Clyde Hughes
The world's biggest container ship, named the Maersk MC-Kinney Moller arrives at the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, on August 16, 2013. Maersk said none of its ships will sail the Red Sea in the "foreseeable future" on Friday. File Photo by Jerry Lampen/EPA-EFE
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Global container ship giant Maersk said on Friday that it will divert all of its ships away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden citing continued threats in the area.

Maersk said in an update that it will avoid the troubled sea routes for the "foreseeable future," opting the sail around the southern tip of Africa at the Cape of Good Hope.

"The situation is constantly evolving and remains highly volatile, and all available intelligence at hand confirms that the security risk continues to be at a significant level," Maersk said.

Maersk, one of the world's leaders in global over-the-seas transport, announced on Tuesday an indefinite pause after the vessel Maersk Hangzhou was attacked by militants at the end of December. The ship was eventually rescued by the U.S. Navy, which deployed helicopters to sink most of the attacking boats.

"We understand the potential impact this will have on our logistics operations, but please rest assured that all decisions have been carefully considered and ultimately prioritized the safety of our vessel, seafarers and your cargo," the company said Friday.

Ships from Maersk and other companies using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal have come under attack from Houthi rebels since October. The militant group, which is financially supported by Iran, has been locked in a bitter long-running civil war against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

The Houthis said they are attacking the ships in solidarity with Hamas in their war with Israel.

In the meantime, the United States and some of its Western allies have promised to step up their presence in the Red Sea to protect ships and to keep the important commercial shipping lane open.

