Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 4, 2024 / 5:02 PM

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken heads to Middle East as regional conflict heats up

By Ehren Wynder
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's trip will focus on de-escalation in the Gaza strip, but he also plans to discuss deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's trip will focus on de-escalation in the Gaza strip, but he also plans to discuss deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Anthony Blinked is set to depart Thursday evening for the Middle East as tensions rise due to Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

Blinken's stops include Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt from Jan. 4 to 11, according to a statement from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Advertisement

The secretary's itinerary highlights the main players the United States relies on to de-escalate tensions in the region.

"The secretary will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to working with partners to set the conditions necessary for peace in the Middle East, which includes comprehensive, tangible steps toward the realization of a future Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, with both living in peace and security," Miller said.

Related

Blinken's trip will focus on protecting civilian lives in Israel and the West Bank, releasing all remaining hostages, delivering humanitarian assistance and ensuring Palestinians are not displaced from Gaza, Miller said.

He added that Blinken also will discuss deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

This will be Blinken's fourth trip to the Middle East and the fifth time he's been in Israel since Hamas's attack on Oct. 7, which triggered Israel's retaliation in Gaza.

Advertisement

The region is on high alert for the potential breakout of a wider conflict following the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon, terrorist attacks in Iran and attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq.

The White House maintains its position as Israel's strongest ally amid international pressure for a cease-fire.

Countries such as Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt meanwhile are working as mediators for Hamas or exercising influence with other players, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen, who have engaged in proxy strikes against Israel and the United States, but have not escalated to full-fledged war.

Blinken also plans to discuss efforts with Turkey to complete Sweden's ratification of accession into NATO and also to discuss with Greece support for Ukraine and regional maritime security.

Latest Headlines

Jan. 6 rioter who faked overdose sentenced to 10 years in prison
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Jan. 6 rioter who faked overdose sentenced to 10 years in prison
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington and is believed to have tried to fake an overdose, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.
2 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa high school
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa high school
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A sixth-grade student was killed Thursday in a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa.
TGI Fridays shutters dozens of restaurants, sells others to former CEO
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TGI Fridays shutters dozens of restaurants, sells others to former CEO
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- TGI Fridays announced Wednesday it had closed dozens of stores and plans to sell others to former CEO of the company Ray Blanchette.
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A transgender woman running for a house seat in Ohio was disqualified for failing to disclose her pretransition name on petitions circulated to voters.
NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Airstream and Winnebago vehicle owners to check their towing trailers to see if they might be subject to a recall.
Florida research hospital pays $19.5M to settle liability for improper claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida research hospital pays $19.5M to settle liability for improper claims
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Thursday that a Florida research hospital will pay $19.6 million to settle civil liabilities for submitting false claims to federal healthcare programs.
New Qualcomm extended reality chip aims to enhance visuals for XR devices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Qualcomm extended reality chip aims to enhance visuals for XR devices
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Qualcomm said Thursday its new Snapdragon chip for spatial computing devices will be used by Samsung and Google to develop greatly enhanced mixed-reality visual clarity for enhanced XR or extended reality experiences.
Microsoft adding AI button to keyboard on PCs, laptops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft adding AI button to keyboard on PCs, laptops
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- New Microsoft PCs and laptops will soon come with a new keyboard button to access AI-powered Windows Copilot, the company announced Thursday.
Adobe: Smartphones helped online holiday sales reach record high in 2023
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Adobe: Smartphones helped online holiday sales reach record high in 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Driven by people shopping on their smartphones, online holiday spending reached a record $221.1 billion over the 2023 holiday season, according to Adobe Analytics on Thursday.
Dems. allege Trump businesses received $7.8M from foreign nations during presidency
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dems. allege Trump businesses received $7.8M from foreign nations during presidency
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's businesses took in at least $7.8 million from 21 different nations during his presidency, according to a Thursday report from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Most of that money came from China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Son, father arrested for shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teenager, boyfriend
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Mega cruise ships trend as world's largest one launches inaugural voyage
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Jeffrey Epstein court documents unsealed naming Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Florida senior arrested for threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell
Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'
Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement