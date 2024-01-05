Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 9:20 AM

U.S. added 216,000 jobs in December, beating Dow Jones estimates

By Doug Cunningham
The Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday reported 216,000 jobs created in December as unemployment held steady at 3.7%. Job creation beat Dow Jones expectations.EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent
The Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday reported 216,000 jobs created in December as unemployment held steady at 3.7%. Job creation beat Dow Jones expectations.EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. payroll growth for December vastly outpaced expectations, according to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The monthly employment situation summary showed the U.S economy added 216,000 non-farm payroll jobs in the month.

Advertisement

Job gains trended up in government, health care, social assistance and construction as transportation and warehousing lost jobs in December.

Government employment was up by 52,000, most of those local government. During 2023 government added an average of 56,000 jobs a month compared with an average monthly gain of 23,000 in 2022.

Related

Health care added 38,000 jobs in December. Construction added 17,000 new jobs.

The total job growth was well above Dow Jones estimates which forecast 170,000 jobs as economists were expecting a slower hiring rate and markets were looking for the right balance between jobs creation and inflation control.

Dow futures dropped immediately following the news while Treasury yields spiked upward.

Unemployment stayed at 3.7% with the number of unemployed people "essentially unchanged" at 6.3 million, Friday's report said.

"These measures are higher than a year earlier, when the jobless rate was 3.5% and the number of unemployed persons was 5.7 million," BLS said.

Advertisement

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% to $34.27, according to Friday's BLS report.

During 2023 the U.S. economy was robust with strong jobs creation, unemployment below 4%, a strong stock market and wage growth that kept workers ahead of inflation as more workers entered the job market.

"In many ways, the labor market is at its best place it has been not only since [before the COVID-19 pandemic], but by some measures in decades," KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk told The Washington Post.

As the Federal Reserve did a balancing act trying to tamp down inflation without tipping the economy into recession with several consecutive interest rate hikes, markets are looking to thread the needle heading into a new year with a just-right blend of numbers that keeps the economy humming and recession at bay.

In November the Fed decided to leave interest rates unchanged after 11 consecutive interest rate hikes.

On Thursday the private company ADP reported 164,000 private sector jobs were created in December, mostly service jobs.

Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics data found that job openings across the United States dropped by 62,000 to 8.8 million, close to Dow Jones estimates.

Advertisement

November's BLS report showed 199,000 jobs created while unemployment dropped to 3.7%. That was higher than Dow Jones estimates of 190,000.

Latest Headlines

Unruly passenger claiming to be the 'devil' causes JetBlue diversion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Unruly passenger claiming to be the 'devil' causes JetBlue diversion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An unruly passenger claiming to be the "devil" caused a JetBlue flight bound for Boston to be diverted to Orlando.
Ex-Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's family says medical neglect led to her death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's family says medical neglect led to her death
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson died a "terrible, painful death" from an infection caused by negligence at a recovery facility following back surgery, according to Johnson's family, who intend to file a lawsuit.
Republicans ask D.C. Board of Elections for answers on October data breach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republicans ask D.C. Board of Elections for answers on October data breach
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers sent a letter to the Washington D.C. Board of Elections this week raising concerns about an October hacking incident that exposed the private information of voters in the nation's capital.
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Voters in Massachusetts, Illinois petition to remove Trump from primary ballots
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Massachusetts and Illinois became the latest battleground for ex-president Donald Trump's eligibility for the GOP primary ballot with a liberal-leaning non-profit getting involved with challengers in those states this we
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A judge in Florida has handed down a 10-year sentence to a Florida member of the Proud Boys who led authorities on a six-week pursuit after he disappeared on being convicted for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection
House Dems. call on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump ballot case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House Dems. call on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump ballot case
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- House Democrats urged Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from deciding whether Donald Trump should remain absent from Colorado's Republican primary ballot.
FBI warns Chinese students in U.S. of extortion scam
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI warns Chinese students in U.S. of extortion scam
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The FBI is warning the public about impostors posing as Chinese police officers trying to extort money from Chinese university students in the United States.
Second round of documents released in Epstein case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Second round of documents released in Epstein case
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A second round of documents related to the once high-flying financier Jeffery Epstein's patterns of serial sexual abuse has been released.
2 dead, including gunman, in Iowa high school shooting
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
2 dead, including gunman, in Iowa high school shooting
CLIVE, Iowa, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A sixth-grade student was killed Thursday and five others injured in a shooting at Perry High School in suburban Des Moines, Iowa.
'Boss Lady' pleads guilty in massive human trafficking scheme
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
'Boss Lady' pleads guilty in massive human trafficking scheme
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who led a human smuggling operation that trafficked hundreds of foreign nationals into the United States pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering charges Thursday, the Justice Department reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
U.S. kills terrorist leader in Baghdad airstrike, angering Iraq
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Proud Boy who fled police after being convicted for Jan. 6 receives 10 years
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Ohio transgender candidate disqualified for not disclosing deadname
Houthis disrupting Red Sea shipping have 1,000-year history
Houthis disrupting Red Sea shipping have 1,000-year history
NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers
NHTSA issues recall of certain Airstream, Winnebago travel trailers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement